Inspired by nature, the Calla Pendant Light is designed based on the calla lily flower. The pendant features a tubular incandescent bulb at its center, which resembles a stamen in a flower. The pendant can be used on its own or grouped with other Calla Pendant Lights to create a graphic lighting display in an interior.
Inspired by nature, the Calla Pendant Light is designed based on the calla lily flower. The pendant features a tubular incandescent bulb at its center, which resembles a stamen in a flower. The pendant can be used on its own or grouped with other Calla Pendant Lights to create a graphic lighting display in an interior.
Studio Swine's hanging light pendants are crafted out of various glass beverage bottles. The clean and high quality glass is broken down into cullet, then each bulb is specifically formed and fitted and accented with brass fittings.
Studio Swine's hanging light pendants are crafted out of various glass beverage bottles. The clean and high quality glass is broken down into cullet, then each bulb is specifically formed and fitted and accented with brass fittings.
AURA LIGHT Intending to take light to an elemental place, the Aura Light from Ladies & Gentlemen Studio features two simple, primary elements: the light source—the bulb—and the illumination, which is highlighted by a brass ring. The result is a simple but sophisticated fixture that can be used as a singular suspended piece, or can be grouped with other Aura Lights for a more dramatic, installation-like effect. When the Aura Light is turned off, the minimalist pendant looks delicate and spare; it does not interrupt its environment. When it is illuminated, the aptly named Aura Light produces a lovely, halo-like diffusion of light, enhanced by its metal ring.
AURA LIGHT Intending to take light to an elemental place, the Aura Light from Ladies & Gentlemen Studio features two simple, primary elements: the light source—the bulb—and the illumination, which is highlighted by a brass ring. The result is a simple but sophisticated fixture that can be used as a singular suspended piece, or can be grouped with other Aura Lights for a more dramatic, installation-like effect. When the Aura Light is turned off, the minimalist pendant looks delicate and spare; it does not interrupt its environment. When it is illuminated, the aptly named Aura Light produces a lovely, halo-like diffusion of light, enhanced by its metal ring.
Dividing wall between bookstore and café is perforated by niches wich are basicaly places for relaxing and reading.
Dividing wall between bookstore and café is perforated by niches wich are basicaly places for relaxing and reading.
Several of the Tromsø kindergartens feature hinged walls, like the one shown here. These movable partitions create the opportunity to divide spaces into large or small areas. The walls also feature built-in furniture, drawers, whiteboards, climbing walls, and more.
Several of the Tromsø kindergartens feature hinged walls, like the one shown here. These movable partitions create the opportunity to divide spaces into large or small areas. The walls also feature built-in furniture, drawers, whiteboards, climbing walls, and more.
The open kitchen and dining room are divided by gilded ship helm 3D acrylic panels which separate the main dining from the private dining room.
The open kitchen and dining room are divided by gilded ship helm 3D acrylic panels which separate the main dining from the private dining room.
Like the barns Barache scampered through as a child, the house divides its length between loftlike open spaces like the living room, which opens onto a small deck perfect for open-air lolling, and stacked-box nooks and crannies.
Like the barns Barache scampered through as a child, the house divides its length between loftlike open spaces like the living room, which opens onto a small deck perfect for open-air lolling, and stacked-box nooks and crannies.
Cubic bookshelves do double duty as a dividing wall and as a sliding door.
Cubic bookshelves do double duty as a dividing wall and as a sliding door.
@skhernandez29: "divider inspiration at dwell on design #dod2014 #interiordesign"
@skhernandez29: "divider inspiration at dwell on design #dod2014 #interiordesign"
The house’s slatted, anodized aluminum canopies and indoor-outdoor spaces flow into one another. The resin Opal lounge and Square Cube table, with pillows and cushions covered in Sunbrella fabrics, and the teak and powder-coated cast aluminum Silver Dining swivel rocker, are all from the Veneman Collections.
The house’s slatted, anodized aluminum canopies and indoor-outdoor spaces flow into one another. The resin Opal lounge and Square Cube table, with pillows and cushions covered in Sunbrella fabrics, and the teak and powder-coated cast aluminum Silver Dining swivel rocker, are all from the Veneman Collections.
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: (L-R) Architects Dominic Leong, Mark Kroeckel, Dror Benshetrit and moderator Kelsey Keith, Senior Editor Dwell speak during the Designing for Retail Spaces Panel Discussion hosted by New York Magazine and Dwell on October 5, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Magazine)
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: (L-R) Architects Dominic Leong, Mark Kroeckel, Dror Benshetrit and moderator Kelsey Keith, Senior Editor Dwell speak during the Designing for Retail Spaces Panel Discussion hosted by New York Magazine and Dwell on October 5, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Magazine)
WeCross is billed as "13,000 square feet of interaction." Rates run from $500 per month for a seat to $3,600 per month for a six-person office.
WeCross is billed as "13,000 square feet of interaction." Rates run from $500 per month for a seat to $3,600 per month for a six-person office.
"The house plan is composed of a grid with alternating interior and exterior spaces, so that every interior space is adjacent to at least two exterior ones," architect Roberto Javier Dumont says. Designed as a weekend house for a family that lives in San Salvador, the retreat totals 3,500 square feet.
"The house plan is composed of a grid with alternating interior and exterior spaces, so that every interior space is adjacent to at least two exterior ones," architect Roberto Javier Dumont says. Designed as a weekend house for a family that lives in San Salvador, the retreat totals 3,500 square feet.
The Box Kitchen contains two burners, a ventilation hood, a sink, a dishwasher, and a microwave. A fold-down laminated countertop creates a prep surface.
The Box Kitchen contains two burners, a ventilation hood, a sink, a dishwasher, and a microwave. A fold-down laminated countertop creates a prep surface.
Their creative confections may ruin our diets, but we’re happy to be their taste testers anytime.
Their creative confections may ruin our diets, but we’re happy to be their taste testers anytime.
Architects in Vienna, Austria "We used plywood as shelving and for room partitions. On the balcony, we used double-stick mats usually used for fences. In the foreground, you can see a table designed by us. It's made of a very thin and light aluminum material also used for facades. We are architects, and we designed and built our home using an ecological approach. We were the first in Vienna to use straw bales as insulation material for our house."
Architects in Vienna, Austria "We used plywood as shelving and for room partitions. On the balcony, we used double-stick mats usually used for fences. In the foreground, you can see a table designed by us. It's made of a very thin and light aluminum material also used for facades. We are architects, and we designed and built our home using an ecological approach. We were the first in Vienna to use straw bales as insulation material for our house."
TV Executive in Sydney, Australia "There’s a dining setting by Australian mid-century modern designer Grant Featherston, and two round Kone chairs by another mid-century Aussie, Roger McLay. The Kone chair is a beautifully simple design—a single piece of plywood bent into a cone shape and fixed to four black steel rod legs. They were made possible by advances in innovations in glue and wood bending techniques first used in fighter aircraft in World War II and put to great use by people like the Eames, Robin Day and McLay in the post-war period."
TV Executive in Sydney, Australia "There’s a dining setting by Australian mid-century modern designer Grant Featherston, and two round Kone chairs by another mid-century Aussie, Roger McLay. The Kone chair is a beautifully simple design—a single piece of plywood bent into a cone shape and fixed to four black steel rod legs. They were made possible by advances in innovations in glue and wood bending techniques first used in fighter aircraft in World War II and put to great use by people like the Eames, Robin Day and McLay in the post-war period."
A 500-square-foot outdoor space with a grill, a table, and a hammock sits just off the entrance level of the townhouse, offering extra room for dining, relaxing, and entertaining. The corner couch is a custom piece inspired by the large cushions of Moroccan sofas. The Fermob table is paired with Hay Hee dining chairs by Hay.
A 500-square-foot outdoor space with a grill, a table, and a hammock sits just off the entrance level of the townhouse, offering extra room for dining, relaxing, and entertaining. The corner couch is a custom piece inspired by the large cushions of Moroccan sofas. The Fermob table is paired with Hay Hee dining chairs by Hay.
Tips for Living in a Small Space: Blogger Erin Boyle breaks down her 240-square-foot studio where she and her husband live to share her best small-space secrets. From A Cup of Jo.
Tips for Living in a Small Space: Blogger Erin Boyle breaks down her 240-square-foot studio where she and her husband live to share her best small-space secrets. From A Cup of Jo.
The home’s interior design, featured in Vogue and widely celebrated, was an unusual foray into residential surrealism by Le Corbusier and his cousin, Pierre Jeanneret.
The home’s interior design, featured in Vogue and widely celebrated, was an unusual foray into residential surrealism by Le Corbusier and his cousin, Pierre Jeanneret.
Mast and Hoff contrasted the existing features of the space with elements that spoke a more contemporary design language—horizontally stacked plywood, polycarb panels, and steel tubes—adding forward-looking decorations and structural elements. Photo by Kyle Hoff
Mast and Hoff contrasted the existing features of the space with elements that spoke a more contemporary design language—horizontally stacked plywood, polycarb panels, and steel tubes—adding forward-looking decorations and structural elements. Photo by Kyle Hoff
Workspace Since opening in September 2013, the space has helped catalyze ventures such as 1417 Van Dyke, a live-work concept, and Offworld, an arcade tavern concept that held a pop-up earlier this year. Photo by Kyle Hoff
Workspace Since opening in September 2013, the space has helped catalyze ventures such as 1417 Van Dyke, a live-work concept, and Offworld, an arcade tavern concept that held a pop-up earlier this year. Photo by Kyle Hoff
A communal space at the WeWork lab, on the 4th floor of 175 Varick St.
A communal space at the WeWork lab, on the 4th floor of 175 Varick St.
Inflatable Space, Penttinen Schöne, 2010 Commissioned as an interactive arts project in Essex, England, this swollen, whimsical structure is now used as a kid-friendly pavilion for a housing estate.
Inflatable Space, Penttinen Schöne, 2010 Commissioned as an interactive arts project in Essex, England, this swollen, whimsical structure is now used as a kid-friendly pavilion for a housing estate.
Green Spaces (Denver, United States) This solar-powered coworking space in Denver's arts district is literally a breath of fresh air, and not just because the plethora of reclaimed wood planters between desks freshens the environment. With plans to expand and add a rooftop garden, the dog-friendly space offers a healthy environment to mitigate the screen’s ever-present glow.
Green Spaces (Denver, United States) This solar-powered coworking space in Denver's arts district is literally a breath of fresh air, and not just because the plethora of reclaimed wood planters between desks freshens the environment. With plans to expand and add a rooftop garden, the dog-friendly space offers a healthy environment to mitigate the screen’s ever-present glow.
@wework: Our cofounder @miguelmckelvey shared his thoughts on the future of coworking and design at @dwellmagazine's #dodny this afternoon.
@wework: Our cofounder @miguelmckelvey shared his thoughts on the future of coworking and design at @dwellmagazine's #dodny this afternoon.
At the characteristically bright Marimekko discussion area, conversations including a discussion on the future of coworking and another on micro-housing for developers will take place.
At the characteristically bright Marimekko discussion area, conversations including a discussion on the future of coworking and another on micro-housing for developers will take place.
The Music Room at the new Spring Place coworking space, a hub for fashion and design communities, in New York's Tribeca.
The Music Room at the new Spring Place coworking space, a hub for fashion and design communities, in New York's Tribeca.
NeueHouse (New York, United States) Housed within a renovated industrial space, NeueHouse incorporates touches from hospitality design to bring a clubbier edge to coworking. According to architect David Rockwell, he wanted to create a space that encouraged unlikely encounters. One of the centerpieces is a pier zone on the ground floor anchored in Spanish steps. Serving as a resting place during the day and amphitheater seating for events during the evening, it provides a crossroads for entrepreneurs to network and meet.
NeueHouse (New York, United States) Housed within a renovated industrial space, NeueHouse incorporates touches from hospitality design to bring a clubbier edge to coworking. According to architect David Rockwell, he wanted to create a space that encouraged unlikely encounters. One of the centerpieces is a pier zone on the ground floor anchored in Spanish steps. Serving as a resting place during the day and amphitheater seating for events during the evening, it provides a crossroads for entrepreneurs to network and meet.
Mutinere (Paris, France) “Free Together,” the rallying cry of this hip Parisian space, is fitting considering the meaning its founders attach to coworking as a solution to radical shifts in the economy. Science played a massive role in the design, specifically a Harvard Review article positing that proximity, privacy, and permission were the core values any space meant to incubate innovation should follow. Library-like alcoves encourage focus and practically hush those entering, while the open central space, with a massive skylight, begs to be filled with conversation and collaboration. Co-founder Antoine van den Broek says the space was co-created with users, using a lot of recycled materials to send the message that "you can do it differently."
Mutinere (Paris, France) “Free Together,” the rallying cry of this hip Parisian space, is fitting considering the meaning its founders attach to coworking as a solution to radical shifts in the economy. Science played a massive role in the design, specifically a Harvard Review article positing that proximity, privacy, and permission were the core values any space meant to incubate innovation should follow. Library-like alcoves encourage focus and practically hush those entering, while the open central space, with a massive skylight, begs to be filled with conversation and collaboration. Co-founder Antoine van den Broek says the space was co-created with users, using a lot of recycled materials to send the message that "you can do it differently."
One of the most stunning features of the home is the outdoor space, defined by an ironwood ipe deck that connects seamlessly to the custom infinity pool and surrounding landscaping. Dahan says the design “elongates the backyard and speaks to the recurrence of clean, crisp lines throughout the home.”
One of the most stunning features of the home is the outdoor space, defined by an ironwood ipe deck that connects seamlessly to the custom infinity pool and surrounding landscaping. Dahan says the design “elongates the backyard and speaks to the recurrence of clean, crisp lines throughout the home.”
Monory’s friends, the Leclercs, join her for an alfresco meal on the patio. They’re seated at a custom-made table on Fermob’s Luxembourg chairs.
Monory’s friends, the Leclercs, join her for an alfresco meal on the patio. They’re seated at a custom-made table on Fermob’s Luxembourg chairs.
Classic butterfly chairs from Universal Patio Furniture are stationed by the pool. The mural is by street artist Morley, a close friend.
Classic butterfly chairs from Universal Patio Furniture are stationed by the pool. The mural is by street artist Morley, a close friend.
Yuko Shibata, a Tokyo architect, wanted more shelf space in her home office, so she added a plywood door with built-in bookshelves that opens into her bedroom to form a reading nook. Glimpsed from the adjacent room, the space looks larger than it actually is, thanks to the bright green walls. Photo by Ryohei Hamada.
Yuko Shibata, a Tokyo architect, wanted more shelf space in her home office, so she added a plywood door with built-in bookshelves that opens into her bedroom to form a reading nook. Glimpsed from the adjacent room, the space looks larger than it actually is, thanks to the bright green walls. Photo by Ryohei Hamada.
Pros: Concrete countertops are durable, resistant to heat, and can be less expensive than natural stone, especially when completed as a DIY project. Cons: Concrete must be sealed before being used; otherwise, its porous nature means that it will stain very easily.
Pros: Concrete countertops are durable, resistant to heat, and can be less expensive than natural stone, especially when completed as a DIY project. Cons: Concrete must be sealed before being used; otherwise, its porous nature means that it will stain very easily.
The alleyway extends into a full kitchen, where meals can be prepared right beside family gatherings. While the main frame of the home was built with the typical concrete, brick, and steel, the materials for the roof and floor tiles, as well as doors, windows, shelving and interior furnishings, were sourced primarily from demolished Saigon homes.
The alleyway extends into a full kitchen, where meals can be prepared right beside family gatherings. While the main frame of the home was built with the typical concrete, brick, and steel, the materials for the roof and floor tiles, as well as doors, windows, shelving and interior furnishings, were sourced primarily from demolished Saigon homes.

5 more saves

Set cover photo