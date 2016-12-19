Stringent building regulations didn’t cramp the designers’ style. Sharp angles, tall windows, and varied material textures left room to make a striking architectural statement.
Nicknamed the Floating Farmhouse, this 200-year-old home inspired one former copywriter to delve into architecture as a living. Inside, renovator and owner Tom Givone mixes vintage and industrial decor. Photo by Mark Mahaney.
sketches + overlays / floor plan design process
[schematic design sketches // myd studio, inc.]
mid-century floor plan + elevation design studies
[eichler addition + renovation, orange county california]