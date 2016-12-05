After the lengthy planning and construction process, success has been achieved: an intuitively understandable signal is present, a succinct accent from 50Hertz for nighttime Berlin. more on www.ewo.com
After the lengthy planning and construction process, success has been achieved: an intuitively understandable signal is present, a succinct accent from 50Hertz for nighttime Berlin. more on www.ewo.com
These occur at different heights through the principle of façade elements that are transposed against each other. The exterior image is characterized by a geometric structure consisting of slanting, steel-covered concrete pillars.
These occur at different heights through the principle of façade elements that are transposed against each other. The exterior image is characterized by a geometric structure consisting of slanting, steel-covered concrete pillars.
Some 650 employees will occupy the thirteen story building that was constructed ecologically. The slender, transparent architecture supports social exchange and provides a vital impetus for the working atmosphere, for instance by means of the many open green spaces. more on www.ewo.com
Some 650 employees will occupy the thirteen story building that was constructed ecologically. The slender, transparent architecture supports social exchange and provides a vital impetus for the working atmosphere, for instance by means of the many open green spaces. more on www.ewo.com
The more than two hundred tightly focused architectural lights that are used for this are customized editions. They are based upon our R60 spotlights, but they meet additional challenges that emerged from the construction design. Thus the only possible positioning was in the lower side of the covering of the horizontal supports into which the light sources were to be fully and flushly integrated. more on www.ewo.com
The more than two hundred tightly focused architectural lights that are used for this are customized editions. They are based upon our R60 spotlights, but they meet additional challenges that emerged from the construction design. Thus the only possible positioning was in the lower side of the covering of the horizontal supports into which the light sources were to be fully and flushly integrated. more on www.ewo.com
At night, products from ewo lend the supporting structure a communicative effect. Through the accentuation of the pillar structure, light connections are created in the darkness that allude to the interplay of the triangular voltage diagram of an alternating current curve. more on www.ewo.com
At night, products from ewo lend the supporting structure a communicative effect. Through the accentuation of the pillar structure, light connections are created in the darkness that allude to the interplay of the triangular voltage diagram of an alternating current curve. more on www.ewo.com
Designer Jörg Boner: „We translated as many contexts and usage requirements into one simple and clear language. The language of the design of GO is restrained, yet simultaneously strong enough that it marks the luminaires with a recognizable personality." more on www.ewo.com
Designer Jörg Boner: „We translated as many contexts and usage requirements into one simple and clear language. The language of the design of GO is restrained, yet simultaneously strong enough that it marks the luminaires with a recognizable personality." more on www.ewo.com
ewo works tenaciously on connecting first-class lighting technology with high quality creations; this is our second collaboration with the Swiss designer Jörg Boner. more on www.ewo.com
ewo works tenaciously on connecting first-class lighting technology with high quality creations; this is our second collaboration with the Swiss designer Jörg Boner. more on www.ewo.com
„We are broadening our portfolio with GO to include another interesting product with a diverse range of uses, which is state of the art and able to meet formal requirements”, emphasizes ewo’s head of marketing, Hannes Wohlgemuth. more on www.ewo.com
„We are broadening our portfolio with GO to include another interesting product with a diverse range of uses, which is state of the art and able to meet formal requirements”, emphasizes ewo’s head of marketing, Hannes Wohlgemuth. more on www.ewo.com
GO is conceptualized as a family of products. Available as standing and wall luminaires, they are suitable for residential streets, parks and buildings built close to one another. more on www.ewo.com
GO is conceptualized as a family of products. Available as standing and wall luminaires, they are suitable for residential streets, parks and buildings built close to one another. more on www.ewo.com
Inside and outside of the pool, products from ewo help to shape the space in a lighting concept by the Zurich lighting design company, Reflexion AG. Using a variety of pole heights and configurations, the FA series illuminates the entryways, the parking lot, and the road. Its minimal, characteristic form harmonizes with the temple-like style of the building. Seventy-two of our P80 spotlights have been mounted on the projecting roof, and with pairs of them arranged on one point on the floor, very precise emphasis is placed between the columns. more on: www.ewo.com
Inside and outside of the pool, products from ewo help to shape the space in a lighting concept by the Zurich lighting design company, Reflexion AG. Using a variety of pole heights and configurations, the FA series illuminates the entryways, the parking lot, and the road. Its minimal, characteristic form harmonizes with the temple-like style of the building. Seventy-two of our P80 spotlights have been mounted on the projecting roof, and with pairs of them arranged on one point on the floor, very precise emphasis is placed between the columns. more on: www.ewo.com
They generate the desired diffused distribution of the light which emphasizes the expanse of the space. The housing harmonizes with its subdued, clear form within the architecture – and it is resistant to the humidity and the chlorine gas. Finally, we have included the possibility of providing that ten of the luminaires can be directed downwards by means of an extension and rotation mechanism for competitions, in order to further increase the brightness for the demands of swimming races. more on: www.ewo.com
They generate the desired diffused distribution of the light which emphasizes the expanse of the space. The housing harmonizes with its subdued, clear form within the architecture – and it is resistant to the humidity and the chlorine gas. Finally, we have included the possibility of providing that ten of the luminaires can be directed downwards by means of an extension and rotation mechanism for competitions, in order to further increase the brightness for the demands of swimming races. more on: www.ewo.com
A great deal of natural light comes through the glass façades into the building itself. In contrast, the spaces located further inside are more significantly staged with artificial light. The goal of the lighting design was to create a flowing transition between these two poles. Over the pool, this was implemented by means of indirect illumination: a special solution from ewo brightens up the large volume of space above the surface of the water. Thirty-five luminaires accommodate LED lighting units in two rows of four each more on: www.ewo.com
A great deal of natural light comes through the glass façades into the building itself. In contrast, the spaces located further inside are more significantly staged with artificial light. The goal of the lighting design was to create a flowing transition between these two poles. Over the pool, this was implemented by means of indirect illumination: a special solution from ewo brightens up the large volume of space above the surface of the water. Thirty-five luminaires accommodate LED lighting units in two rows of four each more on: www.ewo.com
The EL product range accommodates the architectural design even more fully in that it takes on needed functions in situ. In fact, ewo crafted the St Martin Tower’s stelae in such a way that elements of the intercom, traffic light system, cameras and tank ventilation could be incorporated into them. more on: www.ewo.com
The EL product range accommodates the architectural design even more fully in that it takes on needed functions in situ. In fact, ewo crafted the St Martin Tower’s stelae in such a way that elements of the intercom, traffic light system, cameras and tank ventilation could be incorporated into them. more on: www.ewo.com
The St Martin Tower, located on Theodor-Heuss-Allee in Frankfurt am Main, was inaugurated in the summer of 2015. The wing-shaped, 18-story office building was designed by the architectural firm msm Meyer Schmitz-Morkramer. It offers tenants an infrastructure that is geared towards sustainability, corporate responsibility and a full-service philosophy: in addition to cafes, lounges and restaurants there is an in-house daycare center and gym, as well as various spaces for events and conferences. more on: www.ewo.com
The St Martin Tower, located on Theodor-Heuss-Allee in Frankfurt am Main, was inaugurated in the summer of 2015. The wing-shaped, 18-story office building was designed by the architectural firm msm Meyer Schmitz-Morkramer. It offers tenants an infrastructure that is geared towards sustainability, corporate responsibility and a full-service philosophy: in addition to cafes, lounges and restaurants there is an in-house daycare center and gym, as well as various spaces for events and conferences. more on: www.ewo.com
The fact that the stelae are painted in one of the colors that match the facade is merely the most visible of many diverse tools that were used to create architectural integration. As a result of their simple rectangular shape, the EL luminaires themselves are a design element that can be arranged in various ways. more on: www.ewo.com
The fact that the stelae are painted in one of the colors that match the facade is merely the most visible of many diverse tools that were used to create architectural integration. As a result of their simple rectangular shape, the EL luminaires themselves are a design element that can be arranged in various ways. more on: www.ewo.com
Each stele was given a position number, which made for smooth installation on site. By casting flange plates specifically for the project, we provided the necessary stability for the foundation, which had already been cast. Even for such practical challenges, which go beyond design and function, ewo see itself as a partner for builders, designers as well as those who execute the designs. more on: www.ewo.com
Each stele was given a position number, which made for smooth installation on site. By casting flange plates specifically for the project, we provided the necessary stability for the foundation, which had already been cast. Even for such practical challenges, which go beyond design and function, ewo see itself as a partner for builders, designers as well as those who execute the designs. more on: www.ewo.com
The project’s “high aspirations for urban design” (msm) are supported by ewo's EL-series light stelae in the entrance area in front of the building. Most of the 20 stelae have flush-integrated lighting elements, vertically offset, which radiate to both sides. Satined lenses ensure the softness of the warm white light (3,000 K). more on: www.ewo.com
The project’s “high aspirations for urban design” (msm) are supported by ewo's EL-series light stelae in the entrance area in front of the building. Most of the 20 stelae have flush-integrated lighting elements, vertically offset, which radiate to both sides. Satined lenses ensure the softness of the warm white light (3,000 K). more on: www.ewo.com
Set cover photo