Inside and outside of the pool, products from ewo help to shape the space in a lighting concept by the Zurich lighting design company, Reflexion AG. Using a variety of pole heights and configurations, the FA series illuminates the entryways, the parking lot, and the road. Its minimal, characteristic form harmonizes with the temple-like style of the building. Seventy-two of our P80 spotlights have been mounted on the projecting roof, and with pairs of them arranged on one point on the floor, very precise emphasis is placed between the columns.
