Pablo designed his home with simplicity in mind, opting for simple geometric forms and a minimal color and material palette.
The A-frame is constructed with treated pine; its knots and other imperfections add character to the space.
Under the extension of the A-frame is the dining area and a large sofa for gathering. According to Pablo, the family gathers there in all weather. "Listening to the rain on the roof and in the trees is a wonderful experience," he notes.
Architect Pablo Pérez Palacios wanted the new addition to feel rooted in its surroundings, so he used a natural-colored handmade stucco with black pigments for the exterior.
The doors in the lower section of the house are made from treated pine and finished with a black varnish to match the stucco walls.
Bedrooms are kept simple with stucco walls and large windows. A trundle pulls out from under the larger bed to better accommodate large groups of guests.
Large windows and minimal furnishings in every bedroom help retain a tranquil, site-forward aesthetic.
Natural forms and a neutral palette of stucco and wood bring a refined touch to interior spaces.