Kolasiński got rid of half the ceiling, letting it soar up to 23 feet. “My biggest aim was to create an open space and make the house look bigger,” he says.
A picnic table in a matching hue to the Stealth Barn rests between the two structures.
BLAIR NICHE PROJECT At just $167 per square foot, this high-design, low-cost barn in rural Wisconsin is an American idyll.
In this kitchen, an exposed brick wall stands out against the milky smoothness of the marble tile floors.
White paint with just a hint of gray dominates the farmhouse, reflecting Kolasiński’s love of bright spaces. The pine wooden floors were also enameled in a white oil imported from Denmark.
