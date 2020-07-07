A General Electric stereo cabinet and a 1950s chair are among the vintage pieces in the living room.
The guest bathroom features bright turquoise Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks and brass fixtures and fittings that will develop a patina over time. A skylight above the shower provides natural light and brightens the room.
The bentwood mirrors and brass fixtures in the master bathroom fit in with the subtle midcentury design language throughout the home. A large window fills the space with natural light, which bounces off the white Carrara marble vanity top and herringbone tiles on the wall.
The island bar in the kitchen features white Arcilla Field tiles by Ann Sacks that match the turquoise tiles used in the guest bathroom. The lights above the bench are classic VL45 Radiohus pendants, which were originally designed in the 1940s by Danish architect Vilhelm Lauritzen for Louis Poulsen for the construction of the Radiohuset building in Copenhagen.
The den offers a second living area and features a sofa from Cassina and a classic Womb chair by Eero Saarinen for Knoll. The artwork is by local photographer Ashley Garmon.
The pool and covered patio sit on the corner opposite of the entrance courtyard. The patio can be accessed through sliding glass doors from both the dining room and kitchen, and the master bedroom. Having lived on the site for so long, designer Jamie Chioco was able to quickly make informed decisions about the design—for example, one of the neighbors uses his backyard for large family gatherings and barbecues, and so it was decided early on to not to have many openings on that facade in order to give both homes privacy.
Great open space for entertaining
Walnut has also added warmth and contrast to the bathroom vanities. While the Heath Classic Field ceramic tile in Modern Blue has been used sparingly throughout the home, it still adds color to the hall bath vanity backsplash and at the shampoo niches in both bathrooms.
The architects created a principle suite by connecting an adjacent bathroom via pocket doors. A skylight in the bathroom ensures natural light flows throughout.
A Carrara marble counter and backsplash, concrete floors, a frameless mirror, and white cabinets keep the look seamless and consistent in the bathroom.
A planter is integrated under the open staircase leading to the upper floor, and a skylight in the roof illuminates the stairwell.
