Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
e
Evelio Pina
Follow
8
Saves
Followers
Following
The house has two modules: a living space on the left and a utilities, laundry, and outdoor kitchen on the right.
The large windows let in fresh breezes and provide an opportunity for the owners to jump out of the house and into the water.
Here is a peek at the exterior at night. As you can see, floor-to-ceiling sliding windows open onto a decked bamboo patio.
The glass partition doors assist in opening the space up, while also enhancing the natural light.
Glass surfaces act as transparent room dividers throughout the home. Here, an open living area is divided by a ridged glass-and-steel-framed french window.
An up-close view of the details in the circular perforations.
On the first floor, solid steel plates transform into a perforated metal spine, which cuts right through the building to the top floor.
Set cover photo