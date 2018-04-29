The house has two modules: a living space on the left and a utilities, laundry, and outdoor kitchen on the right.
The large windows let in fresh breezes and provide an opportunity for the owners to jump out of the house and into the water.
Here is a peek at the exterior at night. As you can see, floor-to-ceiling sliding windows open onto a decked bamboo patio.
The glass partition doors assist in opening the space up, while also enhancing the natural light.
Glass surfaces act as transparent room dividers throughout the home. Here, an open living area is divided by a ridged glass-and-steel-framed french window.
An up-close view of the details in the circular perforations.
On the first floor, solid steel plates transform into a perforated metal spine, which cuts right through the building to the top floor.
