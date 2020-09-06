The clawfoot tub was a salvaged find, while reclaimed wood was used for the shelving.
Here, Sarah and their dog, Mandy, are seen in the kitchen. The counters are soapstone and the cabinets stained white oak.
The double-height living space is anchored by a wood-burning stove by Lopi in the corner. The large east-facing window on the far wall floods the room with magical morning light. All the windows and doors are by Quantum.
At the opposite end of the house, the soaking tub gets almost daily use. The bath and shower fixtures are by Dornbracht