Detail shot of the Inkstone wash-basins in Black Rock stone.
Detail shot of the Inkstone wash-basins in Black Rock stone.
Dividing Line The home’s central “spine,” which Witzmann describes as “the back- bone of the house at a load-bearing and technical level,” serves as the structure’s organizing principle. It groups the ventilation system and the majority of the electrical networks together and centralizes much of the home’s storage. By siting the living spaces on the south of the house so that they take advantage of the natural light, and placing the sanitary and service rooms on the north, the architects make the most of a smart passive solar layout.
Dividing Line The home’s central “spine,” which Witzmann describes as “the back- bone of the house at a load-bearing and technical level,” serves as the structure’s organizing principle. It groups the ventilation system and the majority of the electrical networks together and centralizes much of the home’s storage. By siting the living spaces on the south of the house so that they take advantage of the natural light, and placing the sanitary and service rooms on the north, the architects make the most of a smart passive solar layout.
An oversize oval black linen shade from Dogfork Lamp Arts hangs above a table Maca created out of a wood slab from West Marin-based artisan Evan Shively of Arborica. The bench seats are De La Espada; the brass candelabrum is vintage, sourced from 1stDibs. The credenzas are Bo Concept.
An oversize oval black linen shade from Dogfork Lamp Arts hangs above a table Maca created out of a wood slab from West Marin-based artisan Evan Shively of Arborica. The bench seats are De La Espada; the brass candelabrum is vintage, sourced from 1stDibs. The credenzas are Bo Concept.
Set cover photo