Dividing Line
The home’s central “spine,” which
Witzmann describes as “the back-
bone of the house at a load-bearing
and technical level,” serves as the
structure’s organizing principle. It
groups the ventilation system and the
majority of the electrical networks
together and centralizes much of the
home’s storage. By siting the living
spaces on the south of the house
so that they take advantage of the
natural light, and placing the sanitary
and service rooms on the north, the
architects make the most of a smart
passive solar layout.