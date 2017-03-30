Aside from the master bedroom, there are three additional bedrooms in the house. Gurney and his team used glass throughout to carry light into the home. A Copenhagen nightstand supports a Brazo table lamp in this third-floor guest room.
A defining feature is the "green wall," a nearly 50-foot expanse of sliding panels that, when closed, presents a panoramic image of a natural landscape.
A view of one of the bedrooms from a courtyard.
Views of the Orobie Alps can be seen from the home’s windows, which also feature larch frames. A lampadina light by Flos sits on the nightstand.
The bed was custom-made by Roen Furniture, and the Melampo Mini wall lights are by Adrien Gardere for Artemide.
For now, one-year-old Awa is small enough to sleep in the hammock that hangs from the ceiling.
This custom glass structure by Ilex Construction allows for an abundance of light during the day. At night, Lightolier fixtures on the ceiling illuminate the Ella bed. Sherwin-Williams “Pure White” was painted on all interior walls.
Custom details like this corner bed with built-in shelving keep the younger generation’s spaces playful, but still sophisticated. With four children, utilizing space wisely became a top priority, and the family relies on custom shelving and built-ins to keep clutter at bay. The bed is custom with IKEA frames.
Who needs shelves when there's plenty of floor space? Stacks of books and a framed print sit alongside a Peter Maly Ligne Roset bed, reupholstered in stiff linen.
Helsinki architect Ville Hara and designer Linda Bergroth collaborated on a prefab shed-meets-sleeping cabin, which can be assembled with little else than a screwdriver. Bergroth, inspired by nomadic yurt dwellers, wanted an indoor/outdoor experience for her property in Finland.
The three levels of the house transition from public to private: The ground floor is composed of the kitchen and living-dining area; the bathroom and closet occupy the mezzanine, accessed by a ship’s ladder; and the sleeping loft hovers a couple steps above. The seminal 1970s tome A Pattern Language, written by Christopher Alexander, Sara Ishikawa, and Murray Silverstein, inspired the layout. “I’m a huge proponent of the [book],” says Azevedo. “I like the ideas of a bed as an alcove, natural light on two sides of a room, varying ceiling heights, and different levels of privacy.”
One of the main goals of the construction was to do as little harm as possible to the existing environment, which includes waterways that salmon depend upon. Herrin and his team created a garden roof that covers the full extent of the home to meet this objective. “This helps control storm water runoff and also replaces lost insect habitat—insects being a critical food source for juvenile salmon,” he says.
The large patio leads to a newly landscaped back garden. An expansive glass wall promotes seamless indoor-outdoor living. Inexpensive brick pavers were chosen for the rear patio; they offer textural contrast with the steel of the door, brick of the rear facade, and pale gray wood of the interior floors.
Covered with wire mesh, the green roof will continue to vegetate over time.
A group of Woolly Pocket planters can be put up in an afternoon. Each planter's hook requires one screw to hang.
100 Contemporary Green Buildings, Volume 1 is available through Taschen
The Green School in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, by Effan Adhiwira, employs micro-hydro power, solar power, bio-diesel, and natural air conditioning; it was also constructed with 99% natural materials. Photo by Iwan Baan
Rainwater is collected from the rooftop of the Permanent Camping! Mudgee abode by Casey Brown, NSW, Australia. Photo by Penny Clay
The deck, fashioned from ipe, was built around one of the property’s many granite outcroppings. An earthen roof was planted with the same varieties of sedum that were added to the front of the cottage. Photo by: Mark Mahaney
“We sought to create a house that would not damage the environment and not be too visible,” says architect Tina Gregorič. A single zigzagging roof stretches over 5,380 square feet, doubling the area of the interior spaces and serving as an ideal spot for sunset cocktails and whale-watching.
Resident Brian Whitlock saved some serious cash by taking on much of the construction and electrical work himself.
The relationship between interior and exterior becomes crucial in the articulation of the residence.
The kitchen and dining area opens onto a patio. Photo by Ken Pagliaro Photography.
