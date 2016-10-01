On the house’s lower level, Schicketanz’s guests have a bathroom complete with a steam shower to themselves. Anodized aluminum windows pop against white subway tile from Waterworks. The vanity is from Ikea and the fixtures from Hansgrohe.
Mews Industrial by Barber & Osgerby for Mutina, $20–50 per square foot
With palette names like Fog, Pigeon, and Soot, the porcelain stoneware—rendered in versatile chevron, rectangular, and square shapes—reflects London’s landscape.
“I could see immediately what walls should stay and what should be ripped out and changed. I had a fantasy about how to transform it into a very personal place." —Peter Fehrentz
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
A matte black kitchen is perfectly in step with the Scandinavian style in this houseboat in the Netherlands. Via The Style Files