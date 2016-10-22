Apply the grid look from floor to ceiling with Ferm Living's WallSmart wallpaper, a new generation of non-woven wallpaper that is supposed to be easier and faster to hang.
The editors' pick for Best Wallcovering went to Trove. Here's a selection of their new Redux wallpaper, which is PVC-free and made from 31 percent post-consumer recycled material.
Wallpaper display for Elle Interior, shot by Magnus Anesund
Martha Armitage. Photo Collectif Textile.
Dwell's September 2014 issue.
Reik added greenery to the space by suspending a tree branch to the wall. Miniature cacti in planters hang from the branch with fishing line. The hallway leading to the bedroom is adorned with antique mirrors, postcards, and personal photos.
Stairs, 2014. “The tallest building in Fort Worth, Texas, this simple brutalist architectural design is a unique addition to the vibrant and growing downtown landscape, with a strong, repetitive pattern of windows being interrupted by meticulous, powerful vertical lines,” says Olic.
My Mother Posing for Me, 1984.
Twisted, 2014. “With its metallic waves and twisted reflections, this Frank Gehry masterpiece in New York City looks out of place in a beautifully unexpected way, seen here from the nearby Brooklyn Bridge,” says Olic.
Hypnotic, 2014. “The saturated facade of this late-modernist 1981 office building in Houston, Texas, exposes the inner paths of its elevators, outlining the dramatic black-and-white lines with glass and aluminum,” notes Olic.
When it comes to color-blocking, chartreuse makes the perfect accent shade. The citrus yellow line stands out between pale pink and optic white to direct the eye around the perimeter of this Parisian apartment. Photo by Didier Delmas for Marie Claire Maison #chartreuse #colorcrush #color #yellow #design #mydomaine
Perhaps chartreuse feels most at home surrounded by feminine colors. Pretty pastel pillows, paintings, and photography come together to create a gallery wall–meets-sofa moment that’s all-around fresh-squeezed fun. Photo by Jess Isaac Design by Emily Henderson #chartreuse #colorcrush #color #yellow #design #mydomaine
The red area acts as a lounge and features a variety of seating that includes Kiki benches by Ilmari Tapiovaara and Muuto couches. Stool 60 by Artek surrounds Keel Coffee tables designed by New Works. The woven vinyl flooring throughout each section is by Bolon.
Cutting Boards by Muller Van Severen
Marbelous Wood by Snedker Studio. Danish designer Pernille Snedker Hansen’s custom installations involve treating local Nordic wood with a marbling effect in toned-down hues.
Two glass facades in the living space allow for an unencumbered view of the beech tree.
Reflexionen 16 by Matthias Heiderich, from $112
Coral Dreams: Sofa from Missana’s The Novelties collection. Photo by Cualiti.
A Carrara marble backsplash adds cool contrast and a sense of drama when set against the custom oiled-steel black cabinetry in the renovation of the kitchen in this A. Quincy Jones home in Los Angeles.
The exhibit's replica includes an original mural painted by Le Corbusier.
Chris Grimley and Kelly Smith transformed a cramped apartment into a family-friendly home. The room shared by Mae, three, and her little brother Roen, one, features a custom prototype mural by FilzFelt, their mother’s textile design company. The carpet is by Flor, and the child-size chair and Amoeba table are both by Jens Risom for Knoll.
The staircase leads away from the lobby with a big street-art-inspired wall.
Will relaxes on the sofa Gerald designed, below a painting by Gary Freemantle.
Architecture and design by Workshop APD
Instead of splurging on expensive framed art, Susanna tapes postcards and images cut from magazines to the wall. They're bright, colorful, and easy to swap out as she likes.
The Menagerie Collection is a series of prints that depict animals and flora in a range of soft, yet vibrant colors. Although compositionally simple, each print is comprised of several parts—the graphic is screen printed on 140 lb. arches watercolor paper, after which McGinnis fills the colored print with a hand-drawn line sketch. From there, the 100 percent cotton paper is mounted and framed in an ash wood frame. Shown: Yellow Leaf, Blue Horse, Blue Fern, Red Snake, Blue Elephant. Also pictured: Cherner Lounge Arm Chair, Nelson Bubble Lamp Criss Cross Ball Pendant, and Shapes Rug.
Leen's house is filled with assorted ceramics from years past.
Khemsurov: "One of the living room walls hosts a makeshift art installation consisting of photos the pair took on a recent trip to New York, photos from past projects, gifts from friends, and in the upper right corner, their first art purchase — it's part of an art workshop a friend conducted with children in Africa. The chair halves were part of Seng's diploma project at school."
With an exposed brick wall and mesmerizing graphic art, this kitchen, posted by @abigailclaireinspo, feels particularly on-trend.
Hirsh and Volny created a bed frame out of a rusted well pipe and scaffolding fittings.
Used in the silkscreen printing process, these framed screens are works of art in their own right. Handmade in Los Angeles and saturated with brightly colored ink, no two are exactly alike. Each piece represents an iconic building or landmark in cities across the country, like the famed Hollywood sign. #art #madeinamerica
Used in the silkscreen printing process, these framed screens are works of art in their own right. #art #madeinamerica
