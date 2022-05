Studio 19, a student program at Auckland’s Unitec Institute of Technology, designed the Onemana Holiday Home in a coastal town on New Zealand’s North Island on a sloped plot of land. Working with the students allowed the couple to afford a custom-built home, which was built on-campus over the course of 12 months. The outdoor deck, which includes a wicker chair swing, is level to the home’s floor making it a natural extension of the interior. Photo courtesy of Simon Devitt