Dine-In Table The four elements adjoin in this piece where the contoured lines accord with the grain of the wood. Each mitered joint blends with the lines of the grain like waves meeting in the sea. The glass inlay opens up the piece with the constitution of air. You complete the table with candlelight and your own brand of warm conversation. Shown in : Burnt Caramel on American Oak Bronze tempered glass H 28.5” W 73” D 37”