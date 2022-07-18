SubscribeSign In
Master Bathroom - soaking tub w/ linear fireplace - White thermafoil floating vanities, Duravit and Hansgrohe fixtures, Large-format Italian porcelain tile from Emil Ceramica
All the bedrooms and bathrooms are located on the first floor.
The stone was the driving force behind the powder room design. The grey glass of the custom Lindsey Adelman light connects to the veining and elevates the whole look.
Master Ensuite with Skylight
Large-format wall tiles create organic texture in a neutral color, consistent with the the rest of the house.
