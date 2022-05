The town of Lisse in the West Netherlands is famous for the 2 billion tulips it grows each year. The colorful flowers bloom each March and peak in late April, before they're harvested and sold throughout the world. Reprinted with permission from Overview by Benjamin Grant, copyright (c) 2016. Published by Amphoto Books, a division of Penguin Random House, Inc. Images (c) 2016 by DigitalGlobe, Inc.