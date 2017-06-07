“When we first set out on this crazy adventure, we always pictured parking Woody in a place like this,” Brian says. “We honestly couldn’t have imagined it would be this spectacular.”
“When we first set out on this crazy adventure, we always pictured parking Woody in a place like this,” Brian says. “We honestly couldn’t have imagined it would be this spectacular.”
Tom’s compact bedroom feels much larger thanks to interlocking shelves and storage. The plywood bed and surrounding shelving were custom-built by Wilkin and a hired carpenter.
Tom’s compact bedroom feels much larger thanks to interlocking shelves and storage. The plywood bed and surrounding shelving were custom-built by Wilkin and a hired carpenter.
A master of appealing to a variety of stakeholders in a project, from city government to citizens, landscape architect Lawrence Halprin frequently used illustrations to convey complex ideas.
A master of appealing to a variety of stakeholders in a project, from city government to citizens, landscape architect Lawrence Halprin frequently used illustrations to convey complex ideas.
Set cover photo