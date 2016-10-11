After restoring and renovating the interior of their four-story brownstone in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, Jeff Madalena and Jason Gnewikow—creative entrepreneurs and self-described interiors obsessives—outfitted the historic 1910 space with a minimal black-and-white palette, down to the stair railing and original moulding and wainscoting. Sparse, modern pieces—like a two-pronged sconce they designed for the parlor-floor landing and a Cy Twombly print in the adjacent family room—provide elegant counterpoints to the architecture.
Graphic, curvilinear shadows cast from an original window grate play with geometrically stark furnishings, including the vintage lamp and midcentury Danish credenza in the family room.
A touch of nostalgia marks the upstairs home office, furnished with several vintage pieces: a teak Danish dresser, a Hans Wegner armchair, and Jo Hammerborg’s 1962 Orient pendant, made from a copper shade with rosewood detailing.