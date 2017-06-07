Boor Bridges Architecture has become a go-to design firm for third-wave coffee establishments in San Francisco. In addition to Sightglass 20th Street, it counts The Mill, Four Barrel Coffee, and Sightglass's first location in SOMA in its portfolio of cafes and shows no signs of slowing down. "The third wave coffee trend has allowed us to explore many of our design interests, including crafted and intricate custom details and lighting, honest and exposed materiality, adaptive reuse of existing industrial spaces, and the merging of manufacturing and retail functions in one space," Boor says. Working with general contractor Kevin Smith of SmithBuilt and a talented group of metal workers, furniture craftsmen, lighting specialists, and more, Boor Bridges created an inviting space that includes a full-production roaster, espresso bar, pour-over station, and retail.