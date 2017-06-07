“What often happens in our relationship is I come to Funn with an idea and he makes it into something livable.” —Vincent Kartheiser
Custom steel vent hood designed by West Architecture Studio and fabricated by Luke Prestridge.
The front door is an awe-inspiring, 14-foot, mixed wood creation made by L.A. custom door fabricators Real Door Inc. The wood used in making the door were mostly leftovers from the shop, says Dino of Real Door Inc. A gentle wave pattern accentuates the material's natural grain.
Boor Bridges Architecture has become a go-to design firm for third-wave coffee establishments in San Francisco. In addition to Sightglass 20th Street, it counts The Mill, Four Barrel Coffee, and Sightglass's first location in SOMA in its portfolio of cafes and shows no signs of slowing down. "The third wave coffee trend has allowed us to explore many of our design interests, including crafted and intricate custom details and lighting, honest and exposed materiality, adaptive reuse of existing industrial spaces, and the merging of manufacturing and retail functions in one space," Boor says. Working with general contractor Kevin Smith of SmithBuilt and a talented group of metal workers, furniture craftsmen, lighting specialists, and more, Boor Bridges created an inviting space that includes a full-production roaster, espresso bar, pour-over station, and retail.
WAVE BENCH The shapely Wave bench makes a statement in any space. Crafted of bamboo with a high gloss finish, the striking seat is mounted on a sleek antiqued steel base.
Pernille Snedker Hansen has repurposed an old marbling technique giving Nordic wood a supernatural, organic, colourful and vibrant pattern. The wooden planks for "Wave" are made one by one, and thus each floor board acquires a unique pattern of coloured stripes.
Italian Imported Dual Glass Steam Room & Sauna in Master Bathroom
The home’s facade is private and mysterious, without discernable windows or openings. The exterior is made of concrete tiles, black plaster, and wooden trellises. The trellises act as a light screen, allowing only cracks of light to penetrate the exterior. The entry is camouflaged in the plane of the trellises, which adds to the opaque and impenetrable aesthetic at the front facade.
West Facade
The innovative Plurimo extension table can be expanded in both width and length, making it the ideal addition for parties and holidays.
The beanbag chairs and outdoor sofa and chairs are from West Elm and the Case Study Museum Bench is from Modernica.
Night settles in around the wanderers sheltered in El Cosmico's teepees and trailers. As El Cosmico shows, understanding a small space involves understanding the infinitude of the world beyond them.
There are no closets and no minibars in the guest rooms, reflecting the designers' minimalist approach. Features include a curved wooden headboard and a hammock hanging from the ceiling. Unfinished ceilings reveal partitions of the old structure, even down to the screws.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
The master suite was relocated from the upper level to the lower level to separate public and private spaces. Hollis designed the custom white-oak bed and suite headboard with built-in bedside tables (fabricated by B Serota Furniture and Architectural Design and upholstered by Kroll Furniture) and opened the room to the backyard garden to extend the space.Photo by Ben Mayorga Photography
Located in Chicago’s West Town, the concrete shell of Upton’s Naturals headquarters was erected in just 48 hours.
Desert Canopy House, the first net-zero energy house in Palm Springs. Photo courtesy Sander Architects.
A Mah Jong sofa by Roche Bobois in the living room lends a colorful counterpoint to the custom water feature that runs alongside it.
After an unprecedented year of earthquakes, hurricanes, and fires, a bright light has been shed on the benefits of building with concrete.
Many prefab architects and suppliers specialize in either modular or panelized construction. Minneapolis architect Charlie Lazor has worked with both mediums. This lake house in rural Ontario, Canada, is an example of one of his modular projects. It was built in a Wisconsin factory about 400 miles away.
A medley of Ariele Alasko's headboard and wall panel designs displayed in her Bedstuy studio. Photo credit: Ariele Aslasko
Dubbed The River, Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa’s design for Grace Farms traverses a 43-foot elevation with gently sloped walkways. The duo’s last U.S. building was the New Museum of Contemporary Art in New York City, completed in 2007.
Completed in just six weeks by Australian practice Archiblox, this modest prefab home is perched atop cliffs with prime views of Avalon Beach, just a short drive away from Sydney. Oriented east to west to maximize cross ventilation, the house is clad in marine-grade Colorbond Ultra steel and Queensland blue gum to protect against the elements.
Opsvik first developed the idea for the Tripp Trapp after observing that his son, Tor—shown in a 1972 Stokke booklet struggled to sit correctly and comfortably in an adult chair. “Double-size furniture is a way of understanding how three-year-olds perceive their surroundings,” says Peter Opsvik in Rethinking Sitting.
An early sketch of the chair shows Opsvik’s concept of an ergonomic design for users of varying heights and sizes. Here, the sitter’s elbow is shown aligned at table height, regardless of body size.
