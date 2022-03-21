Eivind Bøhn’s cabin on the outskirts of Hardangervidda National Park is a modern update of the classic Norwegian <i>hytte</i>. The design, by Snøhetta architect Øystein Tveter, features a sod-covered roof that blends with the grassy hillside in warmer months.
hytte
A custom lid for the hot tub doubles as a deck that can travel all the way to the outdoor shower on a track.
A custom lid for the hot tub doubles as a deck that can travel all the way to the outdoor shower on a track.
Holiday Home has a very spacious feeling despite its relatively compact volume.
Holiday Home has a very spacious feeling despite its relatively compact volume.
The 4,198-square-foot home features rustic wooden beams that pay homage to the heritage of the buildings. These are set across the soaring 22-foot high ceilings.
The 4,198-square-foot home features rustic wooden beams that pay homage to the heritage of the buildings. These are set across the soaring 22-foot high ceilings.
Set cover photo