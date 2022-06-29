SubscribeSign In
The old garage was transformed into a studio that features salvaged windows from the main house.
Downstairs, the remodeled master bedroom has an ensuite bath and direct access to the outdoors.
Opposite the bed is the generous bathroom, accessed through fluted glass sliding doors.
The white walls, concrete floors, and wood detailing are a neutral combination that will age well. “The clients wanted something timeless,” says Handa.
Sconces by George Nelson for Herman Miller flank Jessy and Steve’s bed. The painting was a wedding gift.
