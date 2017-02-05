Subscribe to Dwell
Erin Foff
Thanks to a prefab in-law unit, an octogenarian modernist lives independently on a peaceful, verdant site in Northern California.
Dotted by potted plants and lined with a simple iron gate, Casa Tuscania’s back patio aims to exist harmoniously with the wild environment just beyond.
