Jake secured child car seats to Ford Transit seats they found on eBay. As the children grow up, the seats can be dismantled to allow for alternative arrangements.
This young family of four has fully embraced life on the road with their newly revamped skoolie.
The couple also updated all of the faded lights, which dramatically freshened up the exterior.
A hanging garden made from a shipping pallet attaches to the rear exterior of the bus, allowing Brackney to grow his own herbs and flowers.
