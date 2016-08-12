Yves Vidal's York Castle in Tangiers, Morocco. Photograph from the Knoll Archive.
Yves Vidal's York Castle in Tangiers, Morocco. Photograph from the Knoll Archive.
Yves Vidal's York Castle in Tangiers, Morocco. Photograph from the Knoll Archive.
Yves Vidal's York Castle in Tangiers, Morocco. Photograph from the Knoll Archive.
#gessato # catalonia #farmhouse
#gessato # catalonia #farmhouse
#gessato # catalonia #farmhouse
#gessato # catalonia #farmhouse
#gessato # catalonia #farmhouse
#gessato # catalonia #farmhouse
Home office opens up to a courtyard with a bubbling water fountain
Home office opens up to a courtyard with a bubbling water fountain
Set cover photo