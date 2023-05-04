SubscribeSign In
Deep roof overhangs shelter patio spaces and block sunlight, keeping the interior cool in warm weather.
The axis of the home is aligned to the river, yet the separate volumes are oriented to alternating views of the water and mountains on either side.
The surrounding landscape is made accessible by multiple outdoor spaces, ensuring that every space in the home feels close to nature.
The thermal mass of the concrete floor and a super-insulated envelope reduce energy use.
The interior concrete floor is extended to exterior patios, further blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor.
A dramatic angle marks the front door and entry from the auto-court.
Beetle kill pine siding gives the home an agrarian feel.
