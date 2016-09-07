Ryan Anderson of RAD Furniture designed the stools as well as the table and benches on the pool deck.
Two-year-old Annika and five-year-old Soren make music on the "nap swing," a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike.
Constructed in Moscow’s Park Muzeon for Archiwood and Office 17, the book pavilion accommodates those with larger libraries, offering walls of shelf space. Extending from the covered space of the pavilion, walls of shelving provide readers with privacy both in and out of doors. Photo courtesy of Ruetemple Architectural Studio.
Monory’s friends, the Leclercs, join her for an alfresco meal on the patio. They’re seated at a custom-made table on Fermob’s Luxembourg chairs.
The swimming pool offers an alternative plunge to the nearby Bantam River.
UOVO OUTDOOR LAMP This outdoor lamp by Archivio Storico for FontanaArte brings new meaning to hiding eggs in the backyard. It's like Easter for adults—only these glowing orbs won't be hard to find and there is most cetainly no candy inside them.
Dwell Outdoor Takes Center Stage at Dwell on Design This year, for the first time, the ever-popular Dwell Outdoor will live right in the middle of the show floor, immediately viewable at the entrance. Beneath a stylized “rope-art” canopy created by Sausalito-based Shades of Green and outfitted with their myriad trees and plants, the new Dwell Outdoor, sponsored by Blu Homes andLumos Solar, promises to inspire. Populating the 18,000-square-foot-plus space will be full-scale structures from prefab companies like Sett Studio, who is “obsessed with energy efficiency, sustainable building materials, and designing thoughtful space.”
@kchou311: Who knew you could find so much greenery in #DTLA today at #DODLA
A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.
