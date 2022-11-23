SubscribeSign In
A Carrara marble backsplash adds cool contrast and a sense of drama when set against the custom oiled-steel black cabinetry in the renovation of the kitchen in this A. Quincy Jones home in Los Angeles.
A Carrara marble backsplash adds cool contrast and a sense of drama when set against the custom oiled-steel black cabinetry in the renovation of the kitchen in this A. Quincy Jones home in Los Angeles.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls. The low-slung bed in the loft accentuates the height of the pitched roof and mimics the experience of camping in the woods.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls. The low-slung bed in the loft accentuates the height of the pitched roof and mimics the experience of camping in the woods.
Top designers give their advice about how to choose a stylish, functional faucet and what it will cost. Hint: it’s more than you may think.
Top designers give their advice about how to choose a stylish, functional faucet and what it will cost. Hint: it’s more than you may think.
Living in a remote cabin poses challenges in the cold winter months. “The latest challenge is keeping the two 1000-liter backup rainwater tanks in the shed at the back of the house from freezing,” says the owner. “I experimented this winter with installing a doc-fan ventilation system in the connecting wall that pushes heat from inside the house to the shed to keep it hovering just above freezing point.”
Living in a remote cabin poses challenges in the cold winter months. “The latest challenge is keeping the two 1000-liter backup rainwater tanks in the shed at the back of the house from freezing,” says the owner. “I experimented this winter with installing a doc-fan ventilation system in the connecting wall that pushes heat from inside the house to the shed to keep it hovering just above freezing point.”
The Outdoor Room frames west-facing views of the Kaimai Range. “With timber-battened clear roofing above, it perfectly frames the forest views beyond, creating moments of uninterrupted connection and stillness with nature,” note the architects.
The Outdoor Room frames west-facing views of the Kaimai Range. “With timber-battened clear roofing above, it perfectly frames the forest views beyond, creating moments of uninterrupted connection and stillness with nature,” note the architects.
Architect Charlie Lazor designed this peaceful, lakeside prefab in Ontario, Canada, with a Japanese-style bathroom clad in richly stained teak with a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
Architect Charlie Lazor designed this peaceful, lakeside prefab in Ontario, Canada, with a Japanese-style bathroom clad in richly stained teak with a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
Exposed CLT lines the ceiling and walls, and floor-to-ceiling glazing frames picturesque views of the surrounding forest and nearby waterfront.
Exposed CLT lines the ceiling and walls, and floor-to-ceiling glazing frames picturesque views of the surrounding forest and nearby waterfront.
The cabin is clad in untreated, locally sourced pine that will develop a silvery-gray patina over time.
The cabin is clad in untreated, locally sourced pine that will develop a silvery-gray patina over time.
The upper volume of the blackened pine–clad home juts out toward the horizon for sweeping views of the ocean.
The upper volume of the blackened pine–clad home juts out toward the horizon for sweeping views of the ocean.
Mac describes adding the fireplace’s Domingue plaster finish as a real "labor of love." "The end result was a credit to the builder and his team. It really pulled the spaces together, and there is nothing better than the natural light playing with the plaster finish," explains the architect.
Mac describes adding the fireplace’s Domingue plaster finish as a real "labor of love." "The end result was a credit to the builder and his team. It really pulled the spaces together, and there is nothing better than the natural light playing with the plaster finish," explains the architect.
Mila designed the home’s concrete pool, which is finished with a custom plaster. The pool area includes sleek chairs from Cast + Crew.
Mila designed the home’s concrete pool, which is finished with a custom plaster. The pool area includes sleek chairs from Cast + Crew.
The courtyard with its fire pit and infinity pond—extends the living area outdoors. The family has hosted events, weddings, and even a funeral here, and annual solstice parties are always a big hit with the neighbors.
The courtyard with its fire pit and infinity pond—extends the living area outdoors. The family has hosted events, weddings, and even a funeral here, and annual solstice parties are always a big hit with the neighbors.
The Lost Cottage vacation rental is nestled in the remote lakeside town of Treangarriv in County Kerry, Ireland. The principal bedroom features a massive picture window that looks out over Caragh Lake and the surrounding farmland. A glass roof was also installed above the sunken tub in the bathroom so that guests can gaze up at the stars in the International Dark Sky Reserve.
The Lost Cottage vacation rental is nestled in the remote lakeside town of Treangarriv in County Kerry, Ireland. The principal bedroom features a massive picture window that looks out over Caragh Lake and the surrounding farmland. A glass roof was also installed above the sunken tub in the bathroom so that guests can gaze up at the stars in the International Dark Sky Reserve.
When designing her weekend getaway in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, architect Fernanda Canales knew the remote nature of the plateau and erratic weather conditions would prove tricky. In addition to withstanding the harsh climate, the house would need to also be self-sufficient. To embrace the beauty of the landscape while being open to sun exposure, the home wraps around four courtyards. Brick and concrete with high thermal mass create the foundation; its red hue and rough texture are juxtaposed against smooth concrete and wood inside. A unique facet to the home are the arches in the roofline—barrel-vaulted ceilings span the family room and all the bedrooms.
When designing her weekend getaway in Valle de Bravo, Mexico, architect Fernanda Canales knew the remote nature of the plateau and erratic weather conditions would prove tricky. In addition to withstanding the harsh climate, the house would need to also be self-sufficient. To embrace the beauty of the landscape while being open to sun exposure, the home wraps around four courtyards. Brick and concrete with high thermal mass create the foundation; its red hue and rough texture are juxtaposed against smooth concrete and wood inside. A unique facet to the home are the arches in the roofline—barrel-vaulted ceilings span the family room and all the bedrooms.
Homeowner and interior designer Julie Crosby worked with developer Soheil Nakhshab to transform a rundown midcentury property in the coastal Del Mar neighborhood of San Diego. The 5,400-square-foot, four-bedroom residence incorporates a natural palette and tall windows.
Homeowner and interior designer Julie Crosby worked with developer Soheil Nakhshab to transform a rundown midcentury property in the coastal Del Mar neighborhood of San Diego. The 5,400-square-foot, four-bedroom residence incorporates a natural palette and tall windows.
Nestled into a grassy hillside, the cabins overlook ponds and oak, birch, and linden trees that grow on the property.
Nestled into a grassy hillside, the cabins overlook ponds and oak, birch, and linden trees that grow on the property.
Cross-country skiing tracks are located along the south-facing elevation of Kvitfjell Cabin. They connect to the downhill slopes of the surrounding Kvitfjell ski resort.
Cross-country skiing tracks are located along the south-facing elevation of Kvitfjell Cabin. They connect to the downhill slopes of the surrounding Kvitfjell ski resort.
Lofted amid eucalyptus and oak trees, Graham Paarman’s house is a glassed-in, steel-frame structure with a veil of vertical slats. Excluding outdoor areas, it measures about 720 square feet.
Lofted amid eucalyptus and oak trees, Graham Paarman’s house is a glassed-in, steel-frame structure with a veil of vertical slats. Excluding outdoor areas, it measures about 720 square feet.
The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
The upper levels of the six-bedroom, four-bathroom Mountain House feature large picture windows that offer sweeping valley views.
In the kitchen, honed Welsh slate tops pale English Sycamore cabinetry.
In the kitchen, honed Welsh slate tops pale English Sycamore cabinetry.
“I don’t paint landscapes when I’m here because I can’t compete with the natural beauty,” says Yael.
“I don’t paint landscapes when I’m here because I can’t compete with the natural beauty,” says Yael.
The tiny budget still allowed room for some strategic splurges, such as the vivid green Verde Ming marble in the house’s only bathroom
The tiny budget still allowed room for some strategic splurges, such as the vivid green Verde Ming marble in the house’s only bathroom
House in Luxor - Cooking Space
House in Luxor - Cooking Space
Eivind Bøhn’s cabin on the outskirts of Hardangervidda National Park is a modern update of the classic Norwegian <i>hytte</i>. The design, by Snøhetta architect Øystein Tveter, features a sod-covered roof that blends with the grassy hillside in warmer months.
hytte
Smith knew he wanted to use plywood for the interior walls. "Plywood can look fantastic,
Smith knew he wanted to use plywood for the interior walls. "Plywood can look fantastic,
The window in the kitchen that overlooks the garden is intentionally free of any structure, with the small ventilation openings discretely located to the side. This ensures the view is uninterrupted and the woodlands become part of the interior.
The window in the kitchen that overlooks the garden is intentionally free of any structure, with the small ventilation openings discretely located to the side. This ensures the view is uninterrupted and the woodlands become part of the interior.
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.
The green backsplash tiles are vintage, reclaimed from another project.

6 more saves