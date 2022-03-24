Reimagined by architect Lisa Breeze, this compact semidetached brick home in Melbourne was built by the client's granduncle in the 1940s and passed down through generations. While the kitchen was updated to fit a modern lifestyle, the pastel color, gentle curves, and preserved Bakelite handles are a nod to the original era.
Mexico City firm Vrtical designed the Pallares House and Studio for local artist Edna Pallares in the tree-lined Coyoacán area.
The team covered the brick with natural slate exterior cladding called Cupaclad, then added a charcoal-painted vertical siding to the upper portion. A landscape architect changed the exterior entry sequence so it meets the sidewalk, lining the new path with Corten garden beds.
The designers connected the living and dining room at the rear of the house. Large windows frame views into the backyard, and new oak flooring, Oak Nordic by Eckowood, lightens up the palette.
A 1000xBetter removed the wrought iron and striped awning, and covered the façade in wood, leaving the distinct midcentury elements intact.
The backyard features a new pool, hot tub, and deck, with a flagstone patio and walkways to merge with the interior.
The firm color-blocked the bathrooms, using peach dimensional tile here with terrazzo flooring.
Dimensional tile lines the walls and the glass enclosure wraps the shower bench. A new skylight brings in natural light to the room, as it doesn’t have an exterior wall.
White oak flooring was used throughout the upstairs.
In the bathroom, the vanity is wrapped with the slatted white oak detail and topped with quartzite. Engineered terrazzo tile covers the floor.
Custom cabinetry in the closet has grasscloth fronts. “That’s going back to the traditional midcentury vibe,” says Maziarski.
The team replaced the picture window with a stacking glass door that opens to the yard.
Flagstone flooring throughout is a nod to the home’s midcentury era. All of the windows had to be replaced, but many were kept in the same spot as the original.
The original fireplace was painted charcoal to sync with the exterior and make for a dramatic focal point.
The home consists of three cottage-inspired forms that are connected by a more contemporary, flat-roofed central structure. “One of the main challenges was how to bring the competing aesthetics the clients desired—they sought a simple, historical vernacular architecture with a more contemporary aesthetic,” says architect Matthew Erickson.
Lauren and Brittan Ellingson, the owners of Notice Snowboards, a custom snowboard and wakesurf company in Whitefish, Montana, approached Workaday Design and builder Mindful Designs to concoct a new lake home for their family. The brief was, perhaps unsurprisingly, focused on getting the family outdoors as much as possible.
The wall with the circular motif defines the entry and provides separation of the living spaces, but still allows sightlines from the front door to the backyard. It “really sets the tone for the house,” says Blake. And doubles as an excellent play area for the kids to chase each other around, adds Berg: “They can run for a mile and you still see them the whole time.”
The French Norman–style home was built in 1927 and sits on over half an acre in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The architects preserved much of its original detail in a 2018 remodel.
A pattern from Juju Papers gives the walls of the powder room a playful character.
From the compact quarters downstairs, you emerge into a bright, open second floor. It feels more expansive than its square footage thanks to a steel moment frame that eliminates the need for interior structural walls. In the dining room, a Lambert et Fils chandelier hangs above a black-stained, live-edge ash table.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
The new open-plan living/dining/kitchen space benefits from the raised ceiling height and the addition of the clerestory windows on the south, west and north sides.
Backdrop’s After Hours, a soft charcoal hue, gives Carlos Naude and Whitney Brown’s home in Woodland Hills, California, sleek curb appeal. Lund Sconces by Kuzco Lighting punctuate the exterior, and the streamlined garage doors are by Amarr.
Carlos Naude and Whitney Brown enjoy the outdoor dining area with their son, Rico, and dog, Mona. Kinto table settings complete the tableau.
Samples and swatches from Reform, Fireclay Tile, Concrete Collaborative, and Backdrop create a tactile collage.
Indoor air quality can be affected by a variety of factors, including residue from household cleaning products, as well as organic particles such as dust and pollen. Adequate ventilation and circulation improve the air quality within your home by redistributing filtered air throughout different rooms.
With wall-to-wall wood and panoramic views, this modish midcentury sets the tone for relaxation just minutes from downtown Portland.
The home is perched on an outcropping above Oswego Lake, with its own boat dock at the bottom of the property.
“It was great to work from the plans of someone who was a part of the history of architecture,” says Drapszo.
Spotted gum slats screen the interior from the street, while allowing light to pass through and occupants to look out. “The vertical battens mimic the rhythm of the trees. A sharp-edged roof accent highlights the sensibility to the rock below, and draws the eye up to the tree canopy, [both] internally and externally,” says Litera.
Natural materials, mainly timber and stone, were used throughout the interiors, which are minimally dressed to keep the focus on the outdoors.
The view from outside the entrance gate, which was constructed from steel with welded wire infill. The entry path was made of Leuders limestone, the same material used on the outdoor patios and fireplace.
Brooklyn-born painter Christopher Florentino sought a residence to house his collection of midcentury modern furniture that he’d started to amass as a teen. When he saw a Gene Leedy–designed 1963 ranch house on Instagram, he knew he’d found the perfect place. Nestled in Winter Haven, Florida, the Ellison Residence was teeming with all the elements of Florentino’s modern design fantasy including courtyards, local sandstone, glass walls, and a sense of indoor/outdoor living. He bought the house without even stepping inside. Now, it’s filled with the quintessential accents of the era including a George Nelson’s Saucer Bubble pendant, Eames furnishings including a LCW chair, Molded Fiberglass armchair, and Molded Plywood coffee table. He also maintained all original facets of the home from cabinets to door hardware down to the cork flooring; and even the palette plays to the era with primary colors and color blocking dominating the abode.
