A series of French doors extends the interior living spaces to the deck and meadow beyond.
A combination of carefully chosen furniture and finishes, including pine flooring and trim, warms up the lofty, white interior.
The exposed collar ties in the great room are finished in a dark color, punctuating the white of the walls and ceilings, and emphasizing the gable from the interior.
An existing structure was moved, remodeled, and repurposed as a bunkroom.
The house is composed of three volumes, two of which come together at an angle to capture views of the surrounding landscape.
The main living spaces were divided into two distinct volumes, slightly offset to maximize the stunning—and remarkably different—views from the property. A common entry rejoins the two structures.
