Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
e
Eric Chiu
Follow
6
Saves
Followers
Following
A series of French doors extends the interior living spaces to the deck and meadow beyond.
A combination of carefully chosen furniture and finishes, including pine flooring and trim, warms up the lofty, white interior.
The exposed collar ties in the great room are finished in a dark color, punctuating the white of the walls and ceilings, and emphasizing the gable from the interior.
An existing structure was moved, remodeled, and repurposed as a bunkroom.
The house is composed of three volumes, two of which come together at an angle to capture views of the surrounding landscape.
The main living spaces were divided into two distinct volumes, slightly offset to maximize the stunning—and remarkably different—views from the property. A common entry rejoins the two structures.
Set cover photo