The house is composed of three simple forms: a concrete base, a cantilevered three sided glass box, and a simple rectangular form that stacks on top of the lower level.
The main staircase consists of simple oak treads that cantilever out from side walls sheathed in natural vertical board and are supported on the other side by a continuous grill-like railing truss.
Inspired by hilltop views and traditional New England farm and barn structures, Marvin Architect's Challenge-winner Michael Waters of LDa Architecture & Interiors set out to strike the perfect balance between time-tested tradition and sophisticated, clean lines.
A look at the minimalist interior, with wraparound LED lights. A large window frames your view of choice—be it a lush forest, a seaside campground, or your own backyard.
The 1969 summer house needed a gut remodel—so Carisa Salerno and Aaron Levin rebuilt it piece by piece: “In the end, we feel like we built a sculpture, not a house.”
Custom millwork of oak and walnut were developed throughout the spaces.
The powder room is a retreat from the main living areas. The firm set off the Victorian ash storage and mirror unit by surrounding it with black hexagon tile. A "sky tunnel" in the ceiling floods the room with natural light.