Architect Jesse Garlick’s rural Washington vacation home references its rugged surroundings. The steel cladding has developed a patina similar to the ochre-red color of bedrock found in the area.
Architect Jesse Garlick’s rural Washington vacation home references its rugged surroundings. The steel cladding has developed a patina similar to the ochre-red color of bedrock found in the area.
Located in New Zealand, this compact prefab vacation home in the seaside community of Onemana Beach was a collaboration with architecture students from Auckland’s Unitec Institute of Technology.
Located in New Zealand, this compact prefab vacation home in the seaside community of Onemana Beach was a collaboration with architecture students from Auckland’s Unitec Institute of Technology.
Since the front door is located in the exterior wall, residents first enter a vast garden before reaching the gable roof house.
Since the front door is located in the exterior wall, residents first enter a vast garden before reaching the gable roof house.
The outer wall means residents don’t have to worry about privacy when the sun goes down and the house’s windows begin to glow.
The outer wall means residents don’t have to worry about privacy when the sun goes down and the house’s windows begin to glow.
Set cover photo