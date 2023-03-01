SubscribeSign In
The clients and design team chose to forego an open floor plan in favor of defined, separated spaces. In this scheme, the vertically oriented spaces act as a cinematic "hard-cut" to their horizontal counterparts. The custom hot rolled steel kitchen, one of these vertical transition spaces, receives light from above through a Velux skylight. A GE Profile Induction cooktop and oven and Miele refrigerator complete the space.
Pink hexagonal tiles line the walls and floor in the bathroom, which has a large glass shower.
A pink-hued skylight and reading nook animate the in-situ concrete stair wall.
The blush pink shelves were sourced from Blu Dot.
Dusty pink–painted wall storage at entryway
Home to architect Michael Artemenko, co-director of FIGR Architecture Studio—along with his wife Emma and their young daughter—this renovated heritage home in the Melbourne suburb of Cremorne uses a portal-like corridor painted a vibrant pink to connect the original period home to a new wing.
The fridge, oven and wine storage tuck away behind a swing + slide door
In the kitchen, a Bosch oven and Electrolux fridge join stools by Taller Capitán. A Belly pendant by Nordlux hangs overhead.
The fridge is tucked behind the bespoke oak cupboard.
"The unassuming ink-toned cabinetry is lined with an unexpected burst of brilliant salmon pink; a punchy gesture that balances the strength of Tom’s artworks without overshadowing them," says Lynch.
The wooden floor and pink Pandomo surfaces were selected for their scratch-proof qualities, and to give the “cats' room” a sense of warmth. The wall coating absorbs smells and helps regulate humidity levels.
As the name implies, the exterior of Best Practice's Big Mouth House resembles an open-mouthed face with its powder pink framing against the black metal facade.
A wall of sleek black cabinets defines this kitchen project.
Color was a fundamental element of the project and the pink range hood certainly makes a bold statement. The birch plywood boards that are used for the kitchen cabinetry match the flooring and reflect the firm's embrace of DIY techniques.
The highlight of Atelier Pierre Louis Gerlier's renovation is the living room wall which discretely hides storage cabinets and features four circular pale-pink, built-ins, one of which serves as a cozy reading nook.
In the kitchen area, dusty pink cabinets are topped with a terrazzo counter and backsplash with integrated shelf. Gold accents, via the canisters, flatware, and faucet, lend a little glam.
A built-in ladder provides access to the roof deck. The blue skies contrast with the light pink walls, creating a pastel composition of solid and void.
The overhanging brass lights add a warm glow to the space, which nicely complements the cool pink and blue tones seen throughout the house.
Furniture was chosen by the homeowners, with Gerlier and Satger choosing fabrics to match the home's pale pink and mint green color palette.
The master bathroom is outfitted with a Victorian ash counter with a Nood Co blush-pink vessel sink. The tiles seen here are by Artedomus.
The home’s four bathrooms are tiled with custom ceramic tiles in four different colors. The pink upstairs bathroom is the only one with a tub.
Glass partitions framed in powder-coated metal slide back to make flexible use of the floor plan in a 1,206-square-foot apartment, where color blocking the rooms also help break up the different spaces. The pink walls of the living room tie into the pink furniture in other rooms, keeping a sense of continuity while still differentiating between areas.
the kitchen is at the center of the living space
Geraldine and Kit Laybourne remodeled the kitchen in their High Line apartment with yellow and gray interiors. The kitchen features an Artematica Vitrum glass system from Valcucine, artwork by Craig Kucia, and banquette cushion fabrics by Hella Jongerius for Maharam.
Plywood and brass joinery
At $6,099, the 36-inch GE Monogram refrigerator with a bottom freezer was the most expensive item in the appliance budget. The built-in piece blends flawlessly with the ample storage.
The maple-veneered kitchen cabinets were designed by Gurney and fabricated by Dovetail Millwork. Brookside Veneers were used on the wall cabinets and island, which enclose a Monogram refrigerator. A Felix Black barstool by Mark Daniel from Crate & Barrel sits on the opposing end.
In the foyer, Deam left one surprise: The neon-pink guest bathroom is hidden behind heavy, dark-gray walls.
A bedroom in a renovated townhouse in Harlem, New York, makes the most of a tight space with orange-tinted pink walls. Pink bedding keeps the space monochromatic but adds depth with a range of reddish tones.
A good dose of inspiration from Luis Barragán turned a dark and beleaguered midcentury house into a family home for the ages. The paint colors chosen by the residents and architect Linda Taalman are American Cheese and Blushing Bride, both by Benjamin Moore, creating a tapestry of color and texture.
The new kitchen borrowed space and light from the original courtyard. The spirit of the courtyard remains with the buffer between the kitchen and the exterior wall. The cabinets are from Ikea, the countertops are quartzite, and the grill top is from Bertazzoni.
Marble is also used on the kitchen countertops. There are no visible door handles in the entire apartment—including the refrigerator.
The Spahaus model is modular and available in five configurations. They vary in size from 1070 square feet to 1420 square feet. In the kitchen, gray laminate cabinets are topped with stainless steel countertops.
Atherton made the bathtub and sinks by hand, out of marine-grade plywood held together with aluminum spline joints and dyed with Behlen Solar Lux in jet black. To make them waterproof, he coated every surface in a thick layer of West System marine epoxy, popular with builders of wooden boats. The components are inexpensive, but the process is time consuming: Each piece took five days to make.
For a Toronto couple with a love of minimalist Japanese architecture, a sleek, storage-packed kitchen was the first priority in their home's renovation. In the kitchen, white oak used for the cabinets, kitchen island, and dining table is finished with double-boiled linseed oil, which can be reapplied by the homeowners as the wood mellows and patinas. The custom beveled edge for the island's "Blizzard" white Caesarstone countertop forgoes the standard one-inch countertop overhang to save on space and maintain a sleek feel. A Vola faucet is used with a sink by Mekal.
The kitchen features custom cabinetry and a large sliding door, both made from oak, that provides recessed storage space. The black theme continues with the furniture, including HAY About A Stool (AAS 38) models around the kitchen island and the HAY About A Chair (AAC 22) set.
