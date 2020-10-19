The home takes the form of two volumes that slide past each other. The front door leads directly to the center of the home, which connects to the both the entrance courtyard and the rear pool area, dissolving the boundaries between interior and exterior space.
The living room has a glazed corner and a window that looks into the entrance courtyard. The Shaya table lamps are by Canadian brand Neuvo.
Burrow offers affordable sofas that don't sacrifice on quality. Many of their designs are fashioned from genuine leather.
In this kitchen with matte black cabinets, elegant Perini Monroe ceramic tiles line the kitchen backsplash.
A view of the kitchen's back wall shows the bright marriage of the yellow Fireclay tile backsplash with incoming light from the adjacent sliding door and the row of windows just above the hanging Boca Raton blue cabinets. Basked in light, the new kitchen displays an organized and cheerful aesthetic.
Economical and easy to install, small hexagonal tiles are a classic option for a backsplash. Here, a range of light blues and whites echoes both the off-white cabinetry and countertops and the blues of the nearby beaches in this Florida kitchen.
Pros: Laminate is at the low end of the price range for countertops, is scratch- and stain-resistant, and comes in a tremendous range of colors. It’s also easy to install, making it a viable DIY option for the handy crowd. Cons: Because laminate countertops are created by layering pieces of plywood and plastic, edges can chip off easily, and the surface can even melt if too much heat is applied directly.
The texture of this off-white tile allows light to catch at different angles, producing a graphic pattern along the tall wall behind the kitchen cabinets. The light gray of the cabinets and white countertops make for a clean and modern composition.
Keeping the original mottled, worn-brick walls and outfitting the kitchen with their own custom cabinetry were among this couple’s cost-saving measures.
A crisp palette of light neutral colors were used to convey a clean, contemporary and serene vibe within the open plan common areas.
The warm, rustic, original timber frame provides wonderful contrast to these cool, muted shades.
A closer look at the warm and welcoming entrance foyer.
The kitchen features cheerful, sea-green cabinetry.
Within the home, the ceiling heights range from 11 to 21 feet.
The team carried the concept of contrast through the exterior, juxtaposing the home’s 125-year-old red brick façade with vertical, black-stained cedar cladding at the back. “We wanted to celebrate the old alongside the new,” Dubbeldam says. Since the house is so well insulated, the extra heat that dark exteriors typically draw doesn’t penetrate beyond the boards’ surface.
In a family home in Mill Valley, California, Lauren Goldman of l’oro designs kept her clients’ goals of “modern yet accessible” in mind while also looking for opportunities to add functionality. This proved successful when she discovered that the empty space under the steel-and-glass stair landing was the perfect scale for children to sit and read under. The team was inspired to create a kid-sized library, turning a useless space into a perfectly cozy reading nook.
Stair hall
Skylight over stair
Living room with gold-leafed niche
CAB Architects deftly hid appliances, pantry storage, and a litter box for the owners' two cats in the cabinetry beneath this staircase.
Mural on upper cabinetry
Master bedroom
Master bath with reflected skylight
Master bath with reflected skylight
Kitchen
A bright kitchen is not only healthier for your eyes, it also makes preparing food safer and will probably put you in a cheerier mood.
“The kitchen is the room we use the most,” Sofie says. The dark gray walls and tonal accents make it cozy and cave-like, while natural illumination and light-toned accessories introduce airiness and circulation. Even in the colder months, the Egelunds spend most of their time there, and Sofie maintains that the stark darkness makes it a homey place to entertain guests and spend time with the family. “And,” she adds, “you can always go to the other floors if it gets too dark!” The kitchen island, shelves, glass, and ceramics are by Vipp.
Rear Facade
The kitchen features Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co. pendant lights and Crate and Barrel stools. The woodblock island's leaf, at the far right, can lift upwards to expand the table when work or hosting demands it. The faucet is from KWC.
