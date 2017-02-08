Jimena makes use of a giant chalkboard just outside.
Jimena makes use of a giant chalkboard just outside.
The family room contains furniture reminiscent of Ligne Roset’s Togo collection and a CH 07 egg-carton lamp by Salvadoran designer Eugenio Menjívar.
The family room contains furniture reminiscent of Ligne Roset’s Togo collection and a CH 07 egg-carton lamp by Salvadoran designer Eugenio Menjívar.
The bottom level houses the bedrooms where Pilar, José Roberto, Patty, and Jimena loll.
The bottom level houses the bedrooms where Pilar, José Roberto, Patty, and Jimena loll.
Banks of windows and translucent panels help keep Casa Tuscania nice and airy.
Banks of windows and translucent panels help keep Casa Tuscania nice and airy.
José Roberto looks down on the secluded courtyard, where Pilar and Patty open things up.
José Roberto looks down on the secluded courtyard, where Pilar and Patty open things up.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
The home’s deep setback from the street means the couple can leave the large windows undressed to maximize light throughout the day
The home’s deep setback from the street means the couple can leave the large windows undressed to maximize light throughout the day
Teacher and resident Eric Schneider’s 450-square-foot space needed to be able to accommodate individual areas for cooking, storage, sleeping, entertaining, and, of course, working—without filling the diminutive abode with furniture, or eliciting claustrophobia by chopping it into tiny spaces. The simple and elegant solution was to knock down most of the apartment’s walls, and concentrate all of the living space’s functionality—kitchen storage, closet, bar, bed, lighting, and office—into a single, transformer-like cabinetry unit.
Teacher and resident Eric Schneider’s 450-square-foot space needed to be able to accommodate individual areas for cooking, storage, sleeping, entertaining, and, of course, working—without filling the diminutive abode with furniture, or eliciting claustrophobia by chopping it into tiny spaces. The simple and elegant solution was to knock down most of the apartment’s walls, and concentrate all of the living space’s functionality—kitchen storage, closet, bar, bed, lighting, and office—into a single, transformer-like cabinetry unit.
The guesthouse hovers above the motor court. "The main area was broken up into four zones: the kids wing, the guest suite, the master suite, and the living-dining room and kitchen, which is a transition area, where public meets private," says Hawkins.
The guesthouse hovers above the motor court. "The main area was broken up into four zones: the kids wing, the guest suite, the master suite, and the living-dining room and kitchen, which is a transition area, where public meets private," says Hawkins.
Risom House, 1967. Architect, Jens Risom. Illustration by Michael Nÿkamp of mkn design.
Risom House, 1967. Architect, Jens Risom. Illustration by Michael Nÿkamp of mkn design.
The kitchen was custom made by a local carpenter due to its unconventional scale. The appliances consist of a De Dietrich oven, Amana refrigerator, and Imperial microwave.
The kitchen was custom made by a local carpenter due to its unconventional scale. The appliances consist of a De Dietrich oven, Amana refrigerator, and Imperial microwave.
The home’s interior design, featured in Vogue and widely celebrated, was an unusual foray into residential surrealism by Le Corbusier and his cousin, Pierre Jeanneret.
The home’s interior design, featured in Vogue and widely celebrated, was an unusual foray into residential surrealism by Le Corbusier and his cousin, Pierre Jeanneret.
To detail to the kitchen cabinetry and shelving, plywood sheets were turned on their sides to expose multi-toned striations.
To detail to the kitchen cabinetry and shelving, plywood sheets were turned on their sides to expose multi-toned striations.
Set atop a BoConcept bed, a graphic blanket by Pia Wallén for HAY punctuates the master bedroom. The sconces are by Robert Dudley Best for Bestlite.
Set atop a BoConcept bed, a graphic blanket by Pia Wallén for HAY punctuates the master bedroom. The sconces are by Robert Dudley Best for Bestlite.
The master bedroom is perched above the kitchen. Kovel designed the landscaping with Kitty Davis of LandCurrent and Glenn Nardelli of Pistils Landscape Design + Build.
The master bedroom is perched above the kitchen. Kovel designed the landscaping with Kitty Davis of LandCurrent and Glenn Nardelli of Pistils Landscape Design + Build.
“My favorite spot is the kitchen,” says Kaja Taft of the prefab home she shares with her family in Portland. “I can stand in it and cook and converse with everyone.” The space overlooks the back yard. The white-oak cabinetry is by HOMB and the countertops are Caesarstone. A hood by Faber is above a Dacor range.
“My favorite spot is the kitchen,” says Kaja Taft of the prefab home she shares with her family in Portland. “I can stand in it and cook and converse with everyone.” The space overlooks the back yard. The white-oak cabinetry is by HOMB and the countertops are Caesarstone. A hood by Faber is above a Dacor range.
In Portland, Oregon, Jeff Kovel of Skylab Architecture designed a house for Kaja and Kristopher Taft using HOMB triangular modules he developed with Method Homes. HOMB also features a super-insulated building skin and a highly efficient mechanical system. Kovel designed the living room’s sofa as well.
In Portland, Oregon, Jeff Kovel of Skylab Architecture designed a house for Kaja and Kristopher Taft using HOMB triangular modules he developed with Method Homes. HOMB also features a super-insulated building skin and a highly efficient mechanical system. Kovel designed the living room’s sofa as well.
The triangle is the home’s leitmotiv, appearing in the cantilevered bedroom module and the steps approaching the entrance.
The triangle is the home’s leitmotiv, appearing in the cantilevered bedroom module and the steps approaching the entrance.
Architect Paul Hinkin and his partner, Chrissy Pearce, bought and restored a 538-square-foot Deckhouse at Emsworth Yacht Harbour in Hampshire, England.
Architect Paul Hinkin and his partner, Chrissy Pearce, bought and restored a 538-square-foot Deckhouse at Emsworth Yacht Harbour in Hampshire, England.
The house may appear conventional at a glance, but a closer look shows how Oostenbruggen has pushed the boundaries of the traditional gabled typology. It has an asymmetrical roof, with slate shingles that extend down the eastern side to close it off completely.
The house may appear conventional at a glance, but a closer look shows how Oostenbruggen has pushed the boundaries of the traditional gabled typology. It has an asymmetrical roof, with slate shingles that extend down the eastern side to close it off completely.
A guest bedroom, with furniture from Room & Board, overlooks the bridge above the dining courtyard. The home’s landscape architecture is by Ventura, California–based Jack Kiesel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
A guest bedroom, with furniture from Room & Board, overlooks the bridge above the dining courtyard. The home’s landscape architecture is by Ventura, California–based Jack Kiesel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
A river breeze flows up and down Fung and Blatt’s canyon street predictably at 4 p.m., cooling the house. In the master bedroom, Blatt and Téa take advantage of the cross-ventilation.
A river breeze flows up and down Fung and Blatt’s canyon street predictably at 4 p.m., cooling the house. In the master bedroom, Blatt and Téa take advantage of the cross-ventilation.
Toby Barlow and Keira Alexandra enjoy a leisurely Alpine morning in bed in their Detroit high-rise home.
Toby Barlow and Keira Alexandra enjoy a leisurely Alpine morning in bed in their Detroit high-rise home.
A tastefully spare selection of vintage pieces accents the warm knotty pine in the master bedroom of the Campbell home. The orientation of the room maximizes the picture window that replaced the original garage door. Campbell designed a closet in an alcove behind the wall at the head of the bed.
A tastefully spare selection of vintage pieces accents the warm knotty pine in the master bedroom of the Campbell home. The orientation of the room maximizes the picture window that replaced the original garage door. Campbell designed a closet in an alcove behind the wall at the head of the bed.
The bed and bench are from Desiron; the wall sconces are by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen. The operable windows and doors throughout are by Bayerwald.
The bed and bench are from Desiron; the wall sconces are by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen. The operable windows and doors throughout are by Bayerwald.
Salminen built the bunk beds out of birch, Finland’s most plentiful tree species, for the couple’s children.
Salminen built the bunk beds out of birch, Finland’s most plentiful tree species, for the couple’s children.
The cabinet under the built-in desk opens to reveal a fold-out bed for guests.
The cabinet under the built-in desk opens to reveal a fold-out bed for guests.
After buying a site overlooking an inlet called Smuggler’s Cove, Gabriel Ramirez asked two architects—Norman Millar, dean of the Woodbury School of Architecture, and Judith Sheine, head of the architecture department at the University of Oregon—to design the house. Boi sconces, which David Weeks designed for Ralph Pucci, illuminate the bedroom in this Sea Ranch residence.
After buying a site overlooking an inlet called Smuggler’s Cove, Gabriel Ramirez asked two architects—Norman Millar, dean of the Woodbury School of Architecture, and Judith Sheine, head of the architecture department at the University of Oregon—to design the house. Boi sconces, which David Weeks designed for Ralph Pucci, illuminate the bedroom in this Sea Ranch residence.
In the master bedroom, the rocking chair is by Thonet and the bespoke rug is by Armadillo & Co.
In the master bedroom, the rocking chair is by Thonet and the bespoke rug is by Armadillo & Co.
The outbuilding serves as a studio, a guest house, and a playroom. A Murphy bed sourced from Craigslist was customized with a birch surround to give it a built-in appearance.
The outbuilding serves as a studio, a guest house, and a playroom. A Murphy bed sourced from Craigslist was customized with a birch surround to give it a built-in appearance.
The open-plan space is outfitted with a custom Murphy bed designed by Janiszewska. “Having seen many ready-made Murphy beds," she says, "I thought the wall just looked ugly when they were folded. I tried to break that scheme.”
The open-plan space is outfitted with a custom Murphy bed designed by Janiszewska. “Having seen many ready-made Murphy beds," she says, "I thought the wall just looked ugly when they were folded. I tried to break that scheme.”
In the master bedroom, above the Legnoletto by Alias bed, is a photograph by John Huggins. The lamp is from Ikea. “Nothing is painted—all that stripping is about getting to the natural surfaces of the wood, and the concrete block,” Norelius says.
In the master bedroom, above the Legnoletto by Alias bed, is a photograph by John Huggins. The lamp is from Ikea. “Nothing is painted—all that stripping is about getting to the natural surfaces of the wood, and the concrete block,” Norelius says.
A window in another bedroom overlooks protected woodland.
A window in another bedroom overlooks protected woodland.
Kartell’s 4801 chair occupies a corner of the master bedroom.
Kartell’s 4801 chair occupies a corner of the master bedroom.

296 more saves

Set cover photo