Hines House at Sea Ranch, which is set on two lots of just over one-and-a-half acres, is comprised of two separate structures which architect William Turnbull Jr. referred to as "big house, bunk house."
The Pavilion has plenty of cozy seating, a cast concrete fireplace, and a sound system.
An overview of the courtyard.
The house was constructed with a wooden frame and cellulose insulation.
The simplicity in massing and material create a sculptural blocking of interior and exterior spaces.
After an unprecedented year of earthquakes, hurricanes, and fires, a bright light has been shed on the benefits of building with concrete.
Hawkins removed walls and swapped outdated storage for floor-to-ceiling African mahogany cabinetry.
Photo Courtesy of HomeAway.
While the space is heavily insulated, with strong solar gain, a cast-iron stove from Salamander Stoves provides extra warmth on cool days.
A mysterious-looking staircase leads up to the bedroom.
A cheerful, blue tiled bathroom.
A study desk on the ground floor.
Interiors of Villa D.
Roam Tokyo Conference Room.
Iniö has a high-ceilinged terrace, and is fitted with generous floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and dining area that bring in plenty of natural light.
This cabin has a commodious kitchen and living area that encourages family and friends to come together for meals and conversation.
Massive volumes of dry stacked, locally supplied granite supports the roof.
Innauer Matt Architekten designed the house as simple wooden building resting atop a solid, reinforced concrete plinth.
In 2011, clients Brent Habig and Ana Ecclesthe surveyed the property with architect Jim Cutler, planting stakes at a number of sites. Cutler drew up a different house for each, recalling from his youth the region’s vernacular—especially the crisp white barns nestled into lush green landscapes. They would inspire the form of the couple’s new 2,800-square-foot home. It is designed to capture natural light, but also to cool interiors on hot summer days, using tall, sliding shutters that can cover the two-story home’s windows from floor to ceiling.
Clad in SPF lumber, zinc, and glass, David Bronskill and Mark Dilworth’s vacation home on Oblong Lake fans out to capture wide views of the forest. “Nothing is straight in the plan,” says architect Roland Rom Colthoff of RAW Design, who conceived the 2,500-square-foot escape. From left to right, there are three structures: a three-bedroom guest wing, a voluminous communal area, and a semi-detached master suite. Two of the wings share an unusual fin-shape design because of their varied ceiling heights.
"Our favorite room of the new FUSE might be the one that's outside… the large covered porch!"
Located in Phoenix, Arizona, the Norman Lykes Residence is one of 14 circular homes by the iconic architect.
The 82-foot-long pool gets quite a lot of use by Jeff and Millie, and especially by the kids, who are both on the local swim team.
