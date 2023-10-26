The cabins are entirely built from materials sourced in the United States.
In case of hard-to-reach locations (like this rooftop in Bratislava), the Ecocapsule® can be airlifted by two hooks built into its frame.
The stoves offered by Redwood Outdoors are all produced by Harvia, a manufacturer based in Finland. The standard wall-mounted electric heater can be upgraded to a wood stove or the larger, free-standing model shown above for around $1k.
The barrel sauna can come in either cedar or Thermowood (kiln-treated softwood). The latter model is not only more affordable but can be ordered as "extra-wide,
The units feature radiant floor heating that can be controlled through integrated smart home devices.
The company recently partnered with WonderInn to create this vacation experience, which overlooks a mountain vista in Norway. These homes are currently available in 25 countries.
The bedroom of the Vermont residence has unobstructed views.
The Signature House is 227-square-feet and can be used year-round.
The Signature House was installed in Vermont, where it currently has a four-month wait (at least!) for guests to stay.
A Jupe can be delivered and assembled within two weeks of deposit.
"All you need to do is throw sheets on and you're ready to go,
A queen-sized frame, mattress, and headboard are included in the Jupe's standard features.
The Jupe's ceilings are 11-feet tall, and its shape was made to resemble a spaceship.
The bathrooms come tiled in 'Sky Grey,' natural finish porcelain.
Minima's kitchens come equipped with Fisher and Paykel appliances.
For those in the United States, the Space of Mind cabin will be delivered as a flat-pack structure to be assembled by a professional.
A full-length window ensures that the cabin is never short on natural light.
Each unit is outfitted with an irrigation system to help maintain the rooftop plants. Cutwork envisions chains and stacks of the PolyRoom units forming intrinsically biophilic communities.
Cutwork's bespoke outdoor furniture for the rooftop makes the lush terrace an extension of the living room below.
The sink can be hidden beneath a folding cabinet—already stowed away in the image above—allowing even the kitchen to adapt to different activities.
In addition to housing shelves and cabinets, the millwork nook conceals a bed that drops down from the ceiling.
Inspired by the Japanese washitsu, the core of a PolyRoom module is a multi-purpose space that can transform to accommodate changing needs.