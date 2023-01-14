Dwell House
The office features a combination of built-ins and furnishings that maximize space and storage.
The Andy Warhol’s Flower, 1964 and KAWS’s Seated Companion sculpture in the artist’s studio cleverly represent both the beauty and frustration of creating art.
Fade Console Design by
Mool.mx
in collaboration with Joel Rojas. Beech wood and blue color fade pattern Ask for price in site.