Set into a private hillside, the home has several tiered terraces and decks for entertaining.
At first glance, the structure appears to be a single-story home. The surrounding trees create additional privacy as the yard begins to slope toward the rear.
Balogh, who died in 2006, was a celebrated local architect. He was also credited for designing an estimated 150 structures throughout Michigan, Illinois, and Arizona.
Designed by late architect Tivadar Balogh as a personal residence for his family, the Balogh House is a striking cube-like structure located in Plymouth, Michigan. The award-winning property was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012.
The terrace, furnished with pieces by Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance for Ligne Roset, is the perfect spot for taking in views of the L.A. basin.
From the street, the house rises two stories, dropping down on the opposite side to follow the slope. Clive envisioned the top floor as a “crow’s nest.”
Family retreat in Northern California.
The São Paulo house that architect Tito Ficarelli designed for his family includes a studio space for his wife, Luiza Gottschalk, an artist.
Located near the entry, the cottage’s breezeway frames a view to the lake beyond. The breezeway extends the use of outdoor space so that residents can enjoy the great outdoors even on rainy days.
The home’s three low-lying rooflines subtly emerge from the landscape.
The large overhangs add drama to the cottage’s simple form with far-reaching timber-clad planes.
The large overhangs provide year-round comfort while adding a strong architectural element to the simple massing.
Located two hours north of Boston, the Rocky Brook weeHouse is carved out of the grade of a steep creekside lot.
The home is clad in corrugated Cor-ten steel siding selected for its durability and ability to blend the home into its natural surroundings over time.
The clients encouraged the development of hemlock trees, which grow from the creek to the building site. They create a beautiful backdrop for the second story of the main building and deck overtop the master bedroom.
To minimize energy use, the residence relies on natural ventilation for cooling. Heat is provided by an inflow hydronic tubing system. Note the guesthouse seen behind the bridge.
At night, it is easy to see how the volume at the north end of the site is stacked with the library and a private deck above, and the en suite guest bedroom below. This is separated from the rest of the living space by the open garage, offering increased privacy.