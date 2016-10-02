Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Architect Janna Levitt devised a creative emellishment for a residence in Canada. Photo by: Philip Cheung
At one end of the L-shaped terrace, interior designer Martine Brisson included room for a full outdoor kitchen so the family could prepare meals without stepping inside during the warmer months.
A 500-square-foot outdoor space with a grill, a table, and a hammock sits just off the entrance level of the townhouse, offering extra room for dining, relaxing, and entertaining. The corner couch is a custom piece inspired by the large cushions of Moroccan sofas. The Fermob table is paired with Hay Hee dining chairs by Hay.
The patio outside Wenes's house and gallery.
Two-year-old Annika and five-year-old Soren make music on the "nap swing," a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike.
Their daughters, Annapurna, left, and Siddartha, play with their dog, Anouck, beneath the kangaroo paws in the entry garden courtyard.
Stepstone's narrow concrete pavers add a graphic touch to the garden.
The site includes a boat shed and a tractor the family uses to pull their boat to and from the ramp.
During construction, Mariscal’s team adjusted the design to accommodate the boughs of an old pine tree in the backyard. The unique detail imbues the home with a spirit of wabi-sabi—or beauty through imperfection.
The new gabion walls were designed to find a rustic sympathy with the house’s foundation.
Two landscape design experts, Charlotte Frieze and Judy Kameon will share their favorite outdoor rooms with the Dwell on Design audience, including those featured in their books. Frieze, the former garden editor at House & Garden, is the author of Private Paradise: Contemporary American Gardens. Kameon, the principal at Elysian landscapes, is the author of Gardens Are for Living: Design Inspiration for Outdoor Spaces. Photo courtesy of Elysian Landscapes.
Dwell Outdoor Takes Center Stage at Dwell on Design This year, for the first time, the ever-popular Dwell Outdoor will live right in the middle of the show floor, immediately viewable at the entrance. Beneath a stylized “rope-art” canopy created by Sausalito-based Shades of Green and outfitted with their myriad trees and plants, the new Dwell Outdoor, sponsored by Blu Homes andLumos Solar, promises to inspire. Populating the 18,000-square-foot-plus space will be full-scale structures from prefab companies like Sett Studio, who is “obsessed with energy efficiency, sustainable building materials, and designing thoughtful space.”
A polychrome facade made of salvaged, 100-year-old barnwood gives this small, lofted cottage space its unique character. Its copper roof is also reclaimed, a lucky Craigslist find from a local remodel. Though the structure has a footprint of just 11' x 14', it provides a useful space to entertain, catch up on work, or relax.
An outdoor version of one of Foscarini’s best sellers, the Havana Outdoor is ideal for lining paths. $588
