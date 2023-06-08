SubscribeSign In
The verdant enclave provides both moments for pausing and an invitation to stroll. “As we designed, we thought of the landscape as a picture and a place you move through,” says Van Valkenburgh. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">More than 60 plant species were used in the layered design.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
More than 60 plant species were used in the layered design.
Double-glazed windows are an important feature that help control the building’s interior climate.
Double-glazed windows are an important feature that help control the building’s interior climate.
Erecting a modern cabin where a tool shed once stood became a family exercise for architect Jim Cutler and his daughter, Hannah, who worked with him on the design and build.
Erecting a modern cabin where a tool shed once stood became a family exercise for architect Jim Cutler and his daughter, Hannah, who worked with him on the design and build.
The media room with its folding door open. “The goal was to open everything up and create a continuous visual connection throughout the apartment,” says Neufeld.
The media room with its folding door open. “The goal was to open everything up and create a continuous visual connection throughout the apartment,” says Neufeld.
Constructed from locally sourced poplar plywood, the lightweight cabin was designed to be mobile and can be moved around the campsite depending on the season.
Constructed from locally sourced poplar plywood, the lightweight cabin was designed to be mobile and can be moved around the campsite depending on the season.
"It's not close to highways,
"It's not close to highways,
In the British countryside, Stirling Prize nominee Michael Dillon builds a tiny office as an exercise in low-carbon, low-cost construction.
In the British countryside, Stirling Prize nominee Michael Dillon builds a tiny office as an exercise in low-carbon, low-cost construction.