Terracotta tile flooring in the kitchen is juxtaposed with Douglas fir flooring in the dining area. A skylight facilitates the inflow of natural light for the spaces.
"I often choose finishes that allow the natural texture to show through, and finishes that emphasize the cathedrals and burls of the graining,
A DeVol marble sink and faucet are lit by Ramsey Conder 8
A short, chunky staircase connects the two distinct realms of the studio.
