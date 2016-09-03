Black stone worktops, waxed concrete walls, and the traditional rustic tiles (called “witjes”) give textural and tonal variety and offset the warm woody tones that dominate this kitchen. The rustic theme is continued in the iron hooks and bars—simple but effective fittings.
Colorado–based Topo Designs creates backpacks and packs, clothing, and apparel that capture a decidedly outdoor spirit, while still maintaining a streamlined aesthetic that communicates with urban adventurers too. The classic Klettersack Backpack is designed with travel and commuting in mind. The spacious pack can hold up to 22 liters, while the slim silhouette ensures that it is not overly bulky. The exterior of the pack is made from 1000d Cordura fabric, and the interior of the backpack is lined in cloth. Each pack is handmade in Colorado.
“People scold us if we don’t raise the kite,” says Holm (sitting with Kiehl,). From the bench outside, the couple can wave to friends passing in boats and make use of the long summer evenings.
Imai House by Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates The narrow profile of this home covers just over 750 square feet, but still manages to provide an airy environment. Photo provided by Katsutoshi Sasaki + Associates
REBAR Shelf System by Jonas Schroeder, produced by Joval GmbH.
The Wire Potato Basket from Lostine is inspired by old potato farming baskets, matching the silhouette, sturdiness, and functional handles with a colorful twist.
Kordík uses his cabinet system to store far more than just dishes. Food, kitchen appliances, and books also hold court in the dining area. We love that the three volumes of Julius Shulman: Modernism Rediscovered live right beneath jars of snacks.
A green Dish Doctor by Marc Newson for Magis adds just a bit more color to the blue facing of the kitchen sink and cabinets.
Room 606 in the hotel is preserved exactly as Jacobsen designed it. "I love the idea of preserving history," Hayon says. "But hotels are made to be used and furniture faces a major test in these spaces. It's interesting to see history by looking at the color choice and choice of elements in a space." To book a stay at the hotel and see the Jaime Hayon suite and Arne Jacobsen room, visit radissonblu.com.
Another room is done up in shades of green.
Barbara Hill's Dancehall/House in Marfa, Texas September 14, 2010 Misty Keasler
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
The waves lapped the sand, lapped each other, exploded into a myriad of directions, like a field of foam that wove within itself, water shined blue like shimmering eyes from which I couldn't look away. Here I stand, grasping for the descriptors.
A fully functional concrete skate bowl plays a quintessential role in the layout and movement of the space. With walls lined with custom art by South African street artist Jack Fox, the playful quality of the space is achieved.
The ceramics studio was formerly a pergola wrapped in chicken wire, used as a dog kennel by the previous owner. Inside the new structure, a vintage Danish chair, found on eBay, provides a modern perch. The windows’ deep mullions double as display shelves.
Achieving such efficiency and maintaining the integrity of the wetlands and woodlands on the property meant more research for both the designers and the resident—just getting approval for the siting of the buildings and the driveway took eight months—but Hague is hardly one to do things half way. “A lot of times couples engage in house-building, like birds. I'm doing this solo, more like a monk,” he says of the deeply personal undertaking.
The residents store perishable items that don’t need refrigeration—like fruits, vegetables, onions, and garlic—in maple-lined pantry drawers.
In this sleek kitchen renovation in San Francisco, the kitchen backsplash is an easy-to-clean glass backsplash that mimics the glossy finish of the surrounding white cabinets. Painters accomplished the high-gloss finish on the cabinets of a kitchen in San Francisco by applying a coat of paint, polishing it with very high-grit sandpaper, repeating the process for each layer, then topping it with three coats of clear varnish. "It’s like an auto body," says builder Jeff King. "It’s incredibly beautiful." The island provides shelving space and storage as well as a second sink, an is topped with pietra grigio marble.
Despite their dark color palette, black and white kitchens can still feel bright. This tiny kitchen perfects the art of chiaroscuro with white shiplapped walls, custom-built open shelves and dark concrete floors. The owners selected sleek faucet fixtures by Santec and a sink by Blanco to complement the white laminate countertops. The stainless steel appliances include a Bertazzoni oven, Fisher & Payel refrigerator, and Thermador dishwasher.
The kitchen and living area occupies the ground level of the double-height interior while a sleeping loft is above. Hoover salvaged the kitchen cabinets from a project her contractor, Schuchart/Dow, was demolishing. The floor is masonite, the ceilings are plywood, and the walls are drywall. Polycarbonate panels usher light in from the clerestory windows.
The family shares a meal at the counter in the kitchen.
A close-up in the kitchen of the Ryall residence.
Lukáš Kordík’s kitchen centers around the blue cabinetry surrounding the sink, offering a vibrant punch in modernist fashion.
This house in Carmel by the Sea is enlivened by its very red kitchen cabinetry. By knocking down a dividing wall, the architects opened the kitchen up to the rest of the living space. Ikea red lacquer cabinetry and Caesarstone countertops replace dingy cupboards and old-fashioned finishes. Stainless steel appliances help ground the airy, open space.
"Hospitality is about trying to support multiple functions in one space," McKelvey says. "In the old hotel model—the bar is separated from the lobby which is separated from the business center. We’re trying to make all of those spaces overlap and impact and affect each other."
Sleek Concrete from Caesarstone provides a smooth backdrop for colorful accessories in the kitchen.
So Melanie Maher could access the kitchen, Mikiten created a station with a KitchenAid cooktop, a refrigerator and freezer drawers from U-Line, and a Sharp drawer microwave. He also adjusted the height of the PaperStone counter to allow Melanie to roll her chair underneath.
The kitchen cabinetry echoes the new blue ceiling. The brick tile is from Heath Ceramics, as is the dinnerware. Behind the Viking stove is powder-coated corrugated metal (“Very trailer,” says the designer). The refrigerator is from Big Chill. On the table is a bowl by Victoria Morris.
The kitchen countertops are made from affordable laminated oak intended to line the beds of tractor-trailers, which the couple coated with Salad Bowl Finish to create a food-safe surface.
@jodieruegs: "Accent wall in the kitchen #dwellrooms"
This shade has a levity about it that works well with both muted neutrals and darker colors. Benjamin Moore’s Blue Seafoam (2056-60) is a good example of a relaxing blue paint color that works well for interior and exterior walls.
