Cork Pull and Bottle Opener are minimal brass accessories created by Paris-based designer Lee West. A minimal object evoking a sunset this bottle opener is made from hardened Naval Brass. The Sunset form has been perfected for efficient leverage of bottle caps. The reverse side of the opener is hand filed to provide wonderful texture & extra grip. The 00 corkscrew is made from thick brass and can be worn like a ring for extra pulling force. The corkscrew itself is made from black Teflon coated steel providing smooth piercing of corks and easy removal.