Leather Wrapped Mirror is a minimal mirror created by Australia-based designers Owen Architecture. The circular mirror features a rope attached on either end to allow the mirror to be hung. The outer perimeter of the mirror is constructed of natural cowhide leather with black waxed linen threading. The inside of the mirror’s frame contrasts against the natural hide, creating a focus toward the reflection of the mirror.
Iso Organizer L is a minimal design created by Washington-based designer Field. The ISO Organizer L is the latest addition to the Field collection. Longer and lower profile than the original ISO Organizer, the “L” works throughout the entire home, from desktop to mantel to entryway table. The design and dimensions of the ISO Organizer L are driven by international paper standards. It is constructed from heavy-gauge cold rolled steel and weighs nearly six pounds, giving it a substantial heft.
Cork Pull and Bottle Opener are minimal brass accessories created by Paris-based designer Lee West. A minimal object evoking a sunset this bottle opener is made from hardened Naval Brass. The Sunset form has been perfected for efficient leverage of bottle caps. The reverse side of the opener is hand filed to provide wonderful texture & extra grip. The 00 corkscrew is made from thick brass and can be worn like a ring for extra pulling force. The corkscrew itself is made from black Teflon coated steel providing smooth piercing of corks and easy removal.
UFO is a minimal design created by Copenhagen-based designers Makers With Agendas. The designers address matters of society to create meaningful products. They call this agenda-driven design. MWA is engaged in thinking, producing and distributing design. UFO is a stepped tray that fits most round homeware such as cups, candles and flowerpots. The design, which is made in Denmark, is constructed of steel.
TWA Terminal, interior, designed by Eero Saarinen, 1962. Gelatin silver print. Carnegie Museum of Art, Purchase: gift of the Drue Heinz Trust. Image courtesy of Carnegie Museum of Art, copyright Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery.