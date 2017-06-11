In Hong Kong's Happy Valley—where land is scarce and living spaces are usually pretty small—multi-disciplinary design practice Lim+Lu revived a three-bedroom apartment in an old residential building into a gleaming, visually-expanded abode. With the aim of separating various functional zones while maintaining privacy, freeing up space, and making the apartment look bigger than its actual size (1,206 square feet), Lim+Lu incorporated suspended glass and sliding doors made with black powder-coated stainless steel.
Grossman made a name for herself in the male-dominated architecture scene in Los Angeles, saying working as a female architect "kept you on your toes. You had to be a step ahead or else."
The house features one master bedroom upstairs, two guest bedrooms, and two separate guest apartments downstairs that Wynants rents out. “Farming has become a very difficult trade. Prices are historically low and agritourism is something invented to give farmers the possibility to have an extra income,” says Wynants, who grows hops on his land. “The formula has had huge success; in the last years the tourism capacity of this area has multiplied many times.”
Inspired by the different movements in modern art, this West London House by award-winning interior design firm Studio MacLean has a streamlined, minimalist aesthetic.
