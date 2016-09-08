Subscribe to Dwell
Best new ceramics: Haand, based in North Carolina, brought a great range of ceramics to Dwell on Design from everyday cups and plates to vases to architectural wall implements.
The Extrusion pieces are built by hand and run about $75. Find them on bkbceramics.com.
Chiang created 100 one-of-a-kind prototypes, defined as "sketches" in clay. Based on a single concept, these candle holders reflect the continued exploration of form and idea.
Over 100 clay candle holders designed and produced by studio director Tung Chiang are on display at the Heath showroom in San Francisco.
The symbolism of color in Nimeh's work: white—known as the color of perfection and black—secretive, hidden, and mysterious.
A variety of the designer's binchotan-hued sculpted vases spotted at BDDW. Photo by: Eujin Rhee
Duck Pitcher and Diagonal Camp Mug by Helen Levi WorkOf's portfolio includes patterned ceramics by potter/photographer Helen Levi. Photo by Emily Johnston.
