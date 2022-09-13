SubscribeSign In
A minimal update of an existing bathroom where the owners kept the existing vanity and added a second sink.
The owner's father is an artist and the simple architecture offers a crisp backdrop for his work.
Kitchen and living spaces were once closed off from each other and now open up effortlessly.
The kitchen space and living room flow into each other thanks to a blue green feature wall.
