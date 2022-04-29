The bookcase that separates the communal living space from the bedrooms is made of 12" x 10" x 30" and 60” plywood boxes.
The sides of the bed and lounge unit feature integrated storage for books and other items.
Noticing a void in the market, he partnered with renowned Australian architect and champion of sustainability, Peter Stutchbury, on Dimensions X, a start-up offering responsible, affordable, and architecturally-pleasing pre-crafted homes at the click of a button.
The Cedar Hot Tub sits in the almost tropical like garden surroundings.
Architect Christi Azevedo, along with homeowners Lorena Siminovich and Esteban Kerner, transformed this 1,485-square-foot, multilevel, mid-century maze into a modern and efficient family home in just three months. “It was the craziest frickin’ thing,” laughs Azevedo. “It was like a Tetris game, putting it all together, trying to squeak out space wherever we could.” Purchased as if straight out of 1955, the home is now the ideal small space for Siminovich and Kerner to raise their young daughter, Matilda.
The wet bar features a backsplash covered with copper-colored glass tile. The lower cabinets are shou sugi ban–treated red oak, and the open shelves are made of white oak.
The Japanese bathroom has an onset, which looks out to greenery framed by timber portals.
A dusty-pink facade is only a hint of what’s inside this 18th-century structure. For Sérgio Antunes, cofounder of Lisbon-based Aurora Arquitectos, the charming exterior and its rich pigment provided a fascinating starting point for the renovation of the Rose Building—a single-family residence in southern Portugal that his team turned into five glowing apartments in collaboration with Lisbon architecture studio FURO. Throughout are huge swaths of color with unique touches: For example, painted on the ceiling of the central stair is a moody mural of a woman in the style of a fresco, and in one of the unit’s bathrooms, more ceiling artwork depicts a mermaid emerging from a swirl of waves. Elsewhere, arched windows, sloped ceilings, ornate moldings, and wooden doors elegantly play off Portuguese marble and patterned ceramic tiles. With the go-ahead from the city, the architects were also able to construct a modern addition at the rear—The Mustard Building—that pairs natural wood partitions with the subdued tones of creamy terrazzo.
On/Off Monoblock by Boffi
Top 9 Kitchens of 2020: The nominees for this year’s Dwell Design Awards are the epitome of style and function.
Delta Land plans to create a future alpine settlement with Passive House–certified homes just like the SOLO house.
Del Gaudio made the pendants in the kitchen from rayon electrical cord, ceramic sockets, and Satco Par38 bulbs. She also designed the kitchen casing, which was fabricated locally in American black walnut left over from the floor. A mix of seating—vintage Paul McCobb Planner Group and newly purchased metal Tolix chairs—are arranged around a dining table from Restoration Hardware.
Standing-seam copper siding accentuates sections of the structure that provide shear support for the steel moment frame.
Dunlop demonstrates the deck’s secondary use: as a launching pad into the concrete plunge pool on the first floor.
Outdoor entertaining is made easy with an Outdooroven XL by Weltevree that can be used as a barbecue, smoker, and pizza oven. The custom-made cabinetry is constructed from waterproofed plywood doors and stainless steel mounts.
Speaking to his original design, architect Saul Zaik says, “We were really just building boxes with a bunch of windows but experimenting with how you integrated indoor and outdoor spaces.” The house has seven different openings to the exterior, allowing different courtyard or patio settings for a range of outdoor activities, including seating for a gathering on the street-facing side. The Milfords hired Lilyvilla Gardens for the landscaping around the house, including variegated bluestone steps with thyme joints.
An assortment of dining chairs, including vintage iterations on the Eames shell chair by Charles and Ray Eames and Stokke's Tripp Trapp chair, are clustered around a table lit by a pendant lamp by Coco Flip Design Studio.
The Connect 4 Floor plan
The husband requested a pass-through window in the kitchen for easy entertaining.
Created by Venice, California, artist Chris Buzzell, polished-concrete pendants are suspended with climbing rope in the kitchen. Designer Raili Clasen furnished the sitting area with custom chairs upholstered in Métaphores fabric. “It’s a place to have a glass of wine and look out to the patio and pool,” she says.
Perched over the living room is a formal dining area with views of the rolling hills.
The guesthouse has similar built-ins and is outfitted with a reproduction rotating sconce by Serge Mouille and rugs by Stephanie Odegard.
The fireplace is covered in Norman brick from Mutual Materials, in an era-appropriate stacked pattern.
Since the couple think of the addition as an “extrusion,” they “carried that theme to the rest of the house with the vertical fixtures on the stair and the vertical slats in the bathroom vanity,” says Jason. The marble sink basins are from Stone Forest. The custom shape of the mirror swirls around lights from Rich Willing and Brilliant. Faucets from Rejuvenation are mounted on white oak backplates inset into the slats.
Birdsall and Atticus are seated on an ipe bench designed by Anna Boeschenstein; the stucco exterior cladding was matched to Cast Iron 6202 paint by Sherwin-Williams.
Located on a windswept site, this one-bedroom retreat is built to withstand the rigors of rural life, and it can be adapted to sleep up to six guests.
Kartheiser's courtyard also includes a dry sauna with a ceiling made from 2,500 pieces of wood.
Tall, vaulted ceilings enhance the home's overall sense of space, while long skylights above the living spaces help draw an abundance of sunshine inside.
At street level, the wooden garage door opens its toothed maw.
Typography guru Erik Spiekermann and his wife, designer Susanna Dulkinys, hate clutter. That’s why they love the super-sleek Berlin domicile they constructed to have just the right lines—and a host of energy-saving features behind the scenes. The stainless-steel Bulthaup kitchen "cost as much as a small house," said Spiekermann, though he did get a discount: Bulthaup is one of his clients.
The Monocular - Kitchen
Villa Visuri fully embraces its site on the shore of the Baltic Sea.
Floor Plan of Villa Visuri by Kjellander Sjöberg Arkitekter
Concrete stretches across the bathroom floor into the shower, where a floor-to-ceiling window frames the great outdoors. A simple palette of concrete, plywood, and keystone white mosaic tile gives the bathroom a clean look.
Rotary-cut fir plywood is given a Varathane ebony wood stain to create contrast. Both bedrooms fit a wall-to-wall queen bed, and a sliding panel reveals a hidden TV at the foot of each bunk.
