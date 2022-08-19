SubscribeSign In
The sunken living room allows for delineation of space while keeping an open-plan environment
Just outside the apartment is a circular courtyard area. Lekien moved the kitchen from the rear of the apartment to the front so that it runs along the curved wall and connects to the outdoors.
Floor-to-ceiling windows are flanked by canary yellow panels which open to reveal screens in warm weather.
Once the children's playroom, the sitting area can be made private with an articulating cork wall, original to the home.
The entryway connects the two sides of the home with a symmetrically framed courtyard view.
The original curved wall that extends from the playroom to the dining area opens to reveal a hidden closet.
Flansburgh's office and study still contain his original built-in desks and shelving.
A reading corner takes full advantage of floor-to-ceiling window light.
The foyer contains a model of another Flansburgh project.
A photo of Flansburgh on the desk.
