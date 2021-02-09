The 1,800-square-foot barn and workshop was designed by architect friend Yianni Doulis. The exterior employs untreated cedar in a reverse board-and-batten style.
The fireplace is clad in dark, textured limestone (Pietra D’Avola) sourced from Stone Source, which contrasts nicely against the white walls.
Exterior portrait of owners Michael and Amiee
The kitchen area was originally an open entryway with a pair of chairs, says LaValle. "It was lovely, but nobody used it. We quickly decided to turn it into a kitchenette and moved the entrance and lounge area to the other side of the space."