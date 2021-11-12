Made of stained beech wood with pulls by Mockett, the bathroom vanity was custom-designed by the architects. A Caesarstone counter, Toto sink fixture, Tech Lighting mirror, and Kohler toilet and sink are surrounded by Mosa tiles.
Canny 'The New' Bathroom
bathroom
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
In the bathroom, a skylight above the shower lets the light pour in.
Master Ensuite with Skylight
The primary bathroom was expanded and relocated where a closet used to be. A high window brings in northern light, and new shelving provides additional storage.
The upstairs master bathroom is teeming with light thanks to its skylight and windows, and looks more luxurious than it is thanks to marble-like ceramic tile and walnut-faced plywood cabinets.
There's a skylight over the sculptural freestanding soaking tub in the primary bath. Leon Lebeniste made the stool.
A well-positioned skylight and monochromatic color scheme in shades of warm gray create a sense of tranquility bath.
